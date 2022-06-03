Summer Guide: Point Comfort Cottages Offer Boat Rentals In Your Backyard Paul Hayes phayes@littletonrecord.com Staff Writer Paul Hayes Author email Jun 3, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Point Comfort Cottages (Courtesy Photo) Buy Now Point Comfort Cottages (Courtesy Photo) Buy Now Point Comfort Cottages (Courtesy Photo) Buy Now Point Comfort Cottages (Courtesy Photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEST DANVILLE — Want to get out on the water but have no boat of your own?Then go to Point Comfort Cottages and Boat Rentals at Joe’s Pond.Perched on the southern shoreline at Joe’s Pond, Point Comfort Cottages is one of the few places where you can rent a motorized boat in the Northeast Kingdom. Have a big group? You can charter a 12-person pontoon party boat.Just you and a friend? Take a two-person motor boat for a spin.Don’t want a motor? Then you’re in luck. Because Point Comfort Cottages also offers kayaks, paddle boards, canoes and row boats.No matter what you choose, PCC boats give you access to the popular 400-acre pond for a fishing outing, a peaceful ride, or a leisurely cruise.Owner Joe Turner said pontoon boats are the most popular option and the peak rental season runs from June to August.Turner, 81, will still take customers on a cruise of the lake shoreline if they wish, a trip that takes approximately one hour and 15 minutes to complete. Point Comfort Cottage also sells fishing tackle, bait and accessories for anglers.Hourly rates and more information can be found at pointcomfortcottages.com/boat_rentals.Located on Route 2, Point Comfort Cottages is easily accessible.Built in 1918, they offer seven cabins for rent year-round and they are pet-friendly (see web site for details).The Turners have owned and operated Point Comfort Cottages for about 23 years.Today Joe handles the boat and cottage bookings and his son, Dane, runs the bait and tackle shop and a busy boat upholstery business.According to Joe, the pandemic has seen increased demand for cottage and boat rentals, as more people take refuge in the country and the outdoors."The last two years have been busier than before," he said.Those interested in learning more can visit pointcomfortcottages.com or call 802-684-3379. 