Summer theater is returning across Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and the North Country of New Hampshire.
The shows will go on this season to the joy of theatergoers — and actors, costumers, producers and playwrights — including the longtime director of the summer Shakespeare series at St. Johnsbury Academy, Janet Warner-Ashley, whose original play Dora, a dramedy set in 1915, was chosen in recent days as the St. Johnsbury Players summer show.
In a unanimous vote, in which Warner-Ashley was encouraged to cast a vote for her own play (and did), the St. J Players cheered one of their own for her original play being selected. And the royalty costs?
There are none, said Warner-Ashley.
The Players’ and longtime Shakespeare costumer, also the costumer of countless St. J Academy theater productions, Jane Vinton, and Warner-Ashley’s best friend, said in the virtual meeting (because of COVID numbers recently), “Woo-hoo, we can afford it!”
After the vote to run with her original script, Warner-Ashley shared this with the newspaper, “This is a play based on my mom’s real family but it is like an historical novel. I only knew a few of these people when they were 70’s - 90’s so it is fiction based on bits of fact. Emma, one of the daughters, was my grandmother and Mama was my great grandmother.”
“This has been a hoot to write and it started as a novel but my expertise is in drama so it turned into a play in my head and I had to get it down. I have taken small bits of scenes to the Vermont Playwright’s Circle and had them read and give feedback. That was invaluable,” shared Warner-Ashley. “We are so lucky in Vermont to have such a giving and inclusive group of artists willing to help each other. I also reached out to our local playwright, Yale Gould, who gave me pages of feedback I haven’t yet used to edit! I was in his play 35 years ago performed at Lyndon State which was to be the start of Vermont Repertory Theatre. It was called ‘Stories From the American Scene.’”
The St. J Players are planning on having the play outside on the lawn at the United Community Church on Main Street, and a rain venue at the St. Johnsbury School.
“I would really love to try to do it outside, just as we used to do with Shakespeare,” and have a rain location for back-up, said Warner-Ashley. “I would like to be outside if we could, with COVID, etc., I think that might be helpful … who knows what’s going on this summer in terms of numbers.”
The show will cast five women, four men and a teenager.
“I read it and I was very happy it was good, because Janet is my best friend and I was going to have to say nice things about it and what a relief, because I really liked it!” said Vinton.
Dora Synopsis
The year is 1915 in Little Compton, Rhode Island and the Peckham family seems to be prospering, well, getting by with hard work and ingenuity. Like many families at the time, they were five children who were raised by only one parent - Mama. When Dora, the eldest daughter working two jobs to support her own child, finds out she is ill, the fabric of the family threatens to come apart. The play, Dora, is a celebration of family and the love that keeps them together even when they don’t like each other. Dora’s illness is an opportunity to remember all the laughs they have shared and to answer a lot of unanswered questions about the family dirt swept under the rug. The cast includes Mama, Sarah Peckham, and her four daughters and one son; Dora, Lillian, Sara, and the twins Emma and Elmer. Lillian and Sara’s husbands, Harry and James do their best to navigate this tight knit matriarchal family and Dora’s son, Richard, almost 13, is bursting to understand and talk about all the taboo subjects the family has hidden away for years. The play is funny and at times, poignant.
Dora will be presented by St. Johnsbury Players on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5th and 6th at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 7th at 2 p.m.
For more information, see the St. Johnsbury Players’ Facebook Page or janetwarnerashley@gmail.com.
Additional Locations For Live Theatre
Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H.
Weathervane Theatre Marketing Director Carrie Greenberg said, “This year we are proud to offer four months of entertainment featuring nine shows on our mainstage, four shows in our children’s theatre shows, and our brand new free Shakespeare in the Park Initiative: North Country Shakes! We’re also very excited to once again be able to make theatre accessible with our free student ticket initiative, available to all Coös County high school students.”
Ethan Paulini, producing artistic director at the Weathervane, said, “This season, more than ever, reflects the incredible family of artists the Weathervane continues to attract. This year, company members new and old will collaborate to tell a myriad of diverse and exciting stories, also new and old. From Jesus to Elvis it does not get bigger or better than the nine Mainstage shows, four Patchwork shows and free community event, North Country Shakes, that we have planned for you!”
Visit: https://www.weathervanenh.org/ for show information and dates.
Vermont Children’s Theatre
At the ever-popular red barn on Darling Hill Road, in Lyndon, where summer children’s theater has been magically playing out for years, this summer promises several weekends of shows.
Pinocchio will be presented by cast members ages 7 through 5th grade, with performances July 7-10.
Matilda the Musical Jr. will be presented by the middle-school-aged cast from July 14-17 at the theater.
Something Rotten will be the high school production at VCT with shows from July 21-24.
There will also be an alumni show this year, featuring adult actors who once-upon-a-time were kids on the VCT stage, in the show Big Fish. Those shows will be the weekend of Aug. 5-7.
With the exception of the alumni show, the children’s theater shows will have three evening performances at 7 p.m. the first three days of the show, as well as Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The alumni show will have one less show, with the first two days offering evening performances at 7 p.m., and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.
More information and tickets are available at: https://www.vermontchildrenstheater.com/tickets
Borderline Players
Borderline Players founder, Christopher Planetta, shared in an announcement, “We are so pleased to be coming back together to keep the arts alive and well here on the border. We have worked hard during this time as a company to make sure that we still offer only the highest quality shows and entertainment we can. I think everyone will be thrilled to see the curtain come back up and hear the laughter and applause. I know I will be!”
The shows are staged at the Haskell Opera House on the international border in Stanstead, Quebec and Derby Line, Vermont.
Mamma Mia director and board member, Mary Hoadley, said, “Watching them lock-up the Haskell and close the border hit many of us hard. This isn’t just a theatre company; this is a family. We look forward to being back together as two countries commit to one goal: making drama on the border!”
The company will be back onstage August 5-14, with the super-fun and fast-paced The Addams Family musical. Director Sarah Comtois said, “I have been looking forward to this for a long time! I think we all have a newfound gratitude for theatre as a whole now. I am so excited to have the opportunity to bring this first post-pandemic show to the Haskell stage.”
For more information, email: borderlineplayers@outlook.com, “like” their Facebook page and check out their website at: www.borderlineplayers.org
Reserve tickets and pay at the door by contacting borderlineplayers@outlook.com or messaging them through Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borderlineplayersVTQC/
Tickets can also be purchased and downloaded through Catamount Arts. Please note that tickets purchased online are in U.S. funds. Online sales end 14 hours prior to showtime.
Colonel Town Players
In Lancaster, N.H., the Colonel Town Players this summer will host a summer theater camp that will put on a show.
In an announcement, the community troupe noted, “While registration for the camp has already closed, camp will run from Monday, June 27 to Friday, July 1 and end with two performances of Music Theater International’s (MTI) revue-style musical, ‘Raise Your Voice,’ which features a collection of 15 songs from MTI’s Broadway JR. catalog.”
Familiar songs like “Consider Yourself” from the musical Oliver JR.; “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid JR.; and “Agony” from Into The Woods JR. are included in the revue.
The performances are open to the public and will take place at the Lancaster Town Hall.
Performances are Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m., and Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m.
Cost of admission is just $5 per person, though campers receive four complimentary tickets to be used during the course of the two performances.
