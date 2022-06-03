Whether you’re just visiting or a life-long local, make downtown Lyndonville a destination on July 16 for the Stars & Stripes Festival and Parade.
The annual event will happen for the 41st time this year. Drawing between 2,000 and 3,000 celebrants, it’s the biggest village entertainment experience of the year. Town-wide its draw is second only to the Caledonia County Fair, which will happen this year from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28.
Stars and Stripes was founded by the Lyndon State College Foundation in 1980 and handed over to the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce 16 years ago. It happens each year the third Saturday of July, purposely scheduled to avoid conflict with Fourth of July celebrations and maximize the availability of participants and spectators.
Surpassing four decades, the event’s popularity persists and only a global pandemic could force a summer without the Stars & Stripes festival. Organizers were planning the 40th anniversary early in 2020 when COVID-19 stole the show, delaying the 40th until 2021.
Lyndon Area Chamber Secretary Cheryl McMahon said it was good to return to the event last year, but she feels both participation and attendance were a bit low because of lingering concerns about COVID. Her sense is that this year’s event is going to be more numerous in both participants and spectators.
“Last year was a little mellow,” she said. “People were in-between (isolation and a willingness to join a crowd) … I’m seeing an increased level of interest for participation this year.” This early in the planning, that’s a good sign, she said.
A healthy level of participation is between 50 and 60 parade entries.
The parade on July 16 steps off at 10 a.m. from Powers Park on Main Street. This year’s parade theme is Art in the Kingdom.
Serving as parade marshal will be local artist Larry Golden. His talents are on grand display in Lyndonville through large murals on the Lyndonville Electric Department building and The White Market store on Main Street. The LED artwork features four panels with a total painted area of 15 feet by 5o feet, depicting the four seasons. Golden created a covered bridges mural on the Main Street market building last fall.
The parade theme was chosen from among several suggestions that included Nature in the NEK and the Roaring 20s. McMahon said she is looking forward to the float interpretations of the art theme. There’s so many directions participants can take this year’s theme, she said.
Choosing art as the theme pairs nicely with selecting an artist as the marshal, McMahon said, and Golden deserves the recognition for his downtown beautification by brush stroke.
“Larry’s done some tremendous, beautiful and well-appreciated work in the area, and we wanted to honor him with that,” she said.
McMahon was asked what her favorite parade theme has been over the years. “Oh, wow, that’s like picking a favorite child,” she said, but then thought back and recalled her enjoyment of the flower-inspired Blooming In The Kingdom because she likes to garden. She said she also likes it when themes focus on important anniversaries that happen for area organizations and institutions. She mentioned Powers Park’s celebration of 100 years in 2015 and the Cobleigh Library’s 100th in 2006.
“It’s a really nice way to draw attention to (the milestone anniversaries) and help those organizations celebrate,” she said.
The chamber is currently taking parade participant and vendor registrations. Email info@lyndonvermont.com for more information and to request forms. Information is also available online at www.lyndonvermont.com.
McMahon is looking forward to a high level of participation and the gathering of celebrants from near and far. She said she knows it’s a great venue for people just visiting the area, and it’s also an event enjoyed every year by local residents.
“It’s kind of like an old home day feel,” said McMahon. “It’s very light-hearted. It’s the total spirit of how everyone loves a parade.”
If You Go
To enjoy the parade, arrive downtown before 9:30 a.m. because that’s when road closures begin on the parade route.
The parade route goes from Powers Park on Main Street, south on Main Street and turns left onto Depot Street, then right onto Broad Street, right onto Center Street and right onto Park Avenue where the parade ends in the area of Bandstand Park. All participants in the parade will complete the full route, giving spectators perched anywhere along the route a view of the entire parade.
Following the roughly hour-long parade, walk to Bandstand Park for the Lyndonville Rotary Barbecue, other vendors and live music.
