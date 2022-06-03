Summer Guide: This Wondrous Place That We Call Home

In the last few months, I have had the opportunity to either travel to places far from home or be at events that draw people from all corners of the country. When I say I live in Vermont, they look at me differently from that point on. A bit impressed, I must say.
Even for those who have never ventured to our beautiful state, much less the Northeast Kingdom, almost everyone has an idealized view of what Vermont looks like and, quite often, that take is fairly accurate. We are that place with the many hues of green in spring, the pristine and crystalline lakes in summer, the magnificently gorgeous leaves in autumn and the white, soft blanket of snow in winter. We seem to personify every four-season, four-color calendar ever printed.
There are other places on Earth that look a bit like us but they don’t offer the full stunning package that is our home state on any given day on any given month. We are, sometimes, looked at as being a little tougher, more resilient and determined than our neighbors, and we take that compliment in stride. We lace up warm boots, stick fingers in insulated gloves, don true winter coats and take wool hats seriously once cold temperatures arrive, as the mercury often dips down in the nether regions of the thermometer. Say what you like about us, but we are hardy.
When the buds burst out on the trees, the sun sticks around in the evening sky a bit longer and our windbreakers are finally relegated to the back of the closet, we celebrate the warm weather like a long-lost friend we haven’t seen for months. For a few precious weeks, it is like our state and region salute the season like a big neighborhood block party.
Yes, this time of year is special. We take in bird feeders for fear of bears but herald the arrival of hummingbirds back to the state like conquering heroes. We complain about no-see-ums, black flies, horse flies, deer flies and, yes, dreaded mosquitoes but, yet, we will still sit around firepits at night, braving their nightly assault.
We call our summer homes camps here, not cabins, and we look a bit down our noses at those folks whose “camps,” let’s be honest, look more like five-star resorts than the simple and unassuming escapes they are meant to be. The makings of s’mores are prominently displayed in local markets and, every year, we thank Hershey for its blessed contribution to this messy, scrumptious rite of summer.
We buy sun block every summer like we have stock in it, our medicine cabinets seemingly representing the decades of our lives with the gradient levels of protection they offer. Oh, to be back in the 30s again, sun block and otherwise… Sigh.
Almost everyone knows someone who has a boat. Am I the only one who has noticed that speed boats have been replaced with pontoon boats, also known as party boats? Not only are pontoon boats the lake version of a water park’s lazy river, but no one has ever lost an adult libation to the deep in a party boat. We Vermonters appreciate that fun fact.
The Northeast Kingdom is also one of the few places in the world where mountain biking reigns supreme, thanks to Kingdom Trails. The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail’s 93-mile stretch, spanning the east/west corridor of our state, will also be fully open soon to further follow this pursuit. We love our biking!
Last, but certainly not least, there are a host of museums, galleries, stores, golf courses, walking paths, events and attractions to entertain you in the short summer months to come. If you think there is nothing to do here, you need a better definition of nothing. You can check out the Northeast Kingdom Chamber’s web site, www.nekchamber.com, to find out more about these activities and destinations. That being said, a sunny afternoon in a lawn chair, reading a book, sounds pretty sweet.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce, representing and supporting businesses from our tri-county region – Caledonia, Essex and Orleans.
