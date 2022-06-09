Summer Solstice Event In St. J Celebrates Music

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has announced an event for Make Music VT, on Tuesday, June 21 at 5 p.m. at the courthouse bandstand in St. Johnsbury. Patrons can catch an array of live music performances showcasing a range of genres in 15-minute micro-concerts. Food vendors will be available, and spectators are invited to bring picnic blankets or low chairs.
Scheduled performers include students from Catamount Arts’ EPIC Music program, Rake Factory Union, Fifth Business, Shebang, and many more.
Make Music Vermont brings music makers of all ages and experience together in events happening statewide on June 21, the first day of summer, for a free celebration of the universal language of music that takes place in more than 120 countries and a thousand cities around the globe.
All musicians are welcome, regardless of whether they are amateurs, professionals, students, or established artists. Make Music Vermont is open to artists of all ages, genres, and levels of ability. “All day long, anyone lucky enough to be in Vermont can join a Make Music Vermont event by making music or simply enjoying it,” said Catamount Arts’ Erin Narey. “The longest day of the year is best spent making some music!”
For more information about Make Music Vermont events all around the state on June 21st, visit bigheavyworld.com/makemusicvt. This event will take place rain or shine.
