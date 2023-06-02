The northern tip of New Hampshire offers just about the best trout fishing in the Northeast.
Anglers and fly-fishermen looking to cast away can try their luck in the trophy stretch of the headwaters of the upper Connecticut River and in stretches just beyond.
“You have multiple sections,” said Paul Starring, a fly fishing guide with Lopstick Outfitters in the town of Pittsburg, which encompasses all of the headwaters and its four lakes north to Quebec. “As you move north, you have Lake Francis and then the First Connecticut Lake, the second lake, third lake, and the fourth, which is right near the border and is more like a bog. In between some of those stretches, you have fishable water.”
What’s really popular is the trophy stretch, which extends 2.3 miles from just below the First Connecticut Lake Dam down to Lake Francis and contains rainbow, brook, and brown trout, said Starring.
“We also have landlocked salmon that move into the system,” he said. We have two runs of landlocked salmon. The spring run is happening now. The landlocked salmon follow the rainbow smelt that are moving up into the river to spawn. That happens out of Francis and out of first lake going up. The stretch between second lake and First Connecticut Lake is also a stretch of river that holds landlocked salmon and brook trout, and those are wild fish in that stretch.”
Within the trophy stretch are both stocked and wild trout, though the stretch between the second and first Connecticut lakes is considered a wild fishery of landlocked salmon and brook trout.
The two fly fishing-only stretches are between the second and first lakes and between the first lake dam down to Lake Francis, the trophy stretch that contains rainbow, brown and brook trout and landlocked salmon.
(Below Murphy Dam at the south end of Lake Francis are big browns, rainbows, and brook trout, and there is angler wading below the dam and drift trips farther south).
Starring spoke of what beginners or first-timers should know before setting out.
“You can stop at one of the outfitters, like Lopstick Outfitters [which won the 2023 Orvis-endorsed fly fishing outfitter of the year award], and get maps and come into the fly shop and ask questions and get some tips, buy some flies, find out what’s working and what’s not, and then head out,” he said. “If someone is really a beginner and wants to get into it, they can hire a guide for a day or half a day. We take them out and show them around and show them the techniques that work well at that time of year and teach them how to read the water. If you want to get expert advice, you can get a guide, and if not, go to a fly shop and ask a few questions and go out and see what you can do.”
Starring detailed why the trophy stretch and other headwaters segments rank the best in the Northeast for trout fishing.
“What makes it the best trout fishery throughout the whole season is because the first Connecticut dam and the Murphy Dam below Lake Francis are both tail-waters, meaning they are bottom-release dams, so it’s cold water that’s coming into the system,” he said. “When you have top water, that’s warm water coming over, but this is cold water, so you can fish the stretch of river throughout the entire season, basically from mid-May to mid-October when the season closes. This is just a great fishery. Just in that, between second and first lakes and the first lake and Lake Francis, you have a lot of options. For trout and salmon, we’re very lucky to have that fishery there. For New Hampshire, it’ very unique because you don’t have many tail-water fisheries that stay cold.”
While the area has the two fly fishing-only stretches, below Murphy Dam is a general fishing regulations stretch, but also very cold and with the main trout species.
Even further down the Connecticut River, because of the cold water, anglers are able to do floating drift trips
“There’s miles and miles of river and we’re fishing throughout the season for rainbows and browns and some brookies,” said Starring. “It’s beautiful.”
For those who want to leave the beaten path, there are also some remote ponds that are stocked with brook trout as well as what are called the “blue lines,” the tributaries and small streams that have little brookies, he said.
As for big fish, the stretch below Murphy Dam and Lake Francis is known for its large brown trout that can get more than 20 inches, and sometimes up to 30 inches, long.
“They are very wise, very finicky, and they get big for a reason,” said Starring.
Salmon, especially the ones moving upriver to spawn, can be in the 20-inch range.
Lake Francis and the first three Connecticut lakes are also popular for anglers trolling for salmon or lake trout.
“The nice thing is they’re not very developed lakes,” said Starring. “They’re not like the Lakes Region lakes. There’s a very different feel here.”
Along with being a guide, Starring serves on the board of Trout Unlimited’s Ammonoosuc chapter, which promotes fishing and wisely managing the resource.
While the headwaters has the two tail-water dams, it also has a dam at the Second Connecticut Lake that is not a tail-water, and so that stretch warms up in the summer.
“We leave it alone,” said Starring. “As guides and anglers, watching the water temperatures is a really big thing, just for the conservation aspect. If you get into the higher 60s, you start catching these fish and stressing them out. If you hold them out of water too long, they die. We try to be very aware of water temps throughout the season so we’re not putting unneeded pressure and maybe even killing fish.”
In southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts, some trout waters can become too warm even in June, prompting anglers there to head north and spend the weekend in Pittsburg, said Starring.
“It’s still very wildernessy up here, but you have everything you need, and there’s the shops and the restaurants,” he said.
Anglers can bring their own gear, buy it there, or visit an outfitter and rent gear, such as waders and rods as well as boats and kayaks.
Lopstick is an outfitter with rental equipment, but also has cabins and offers other forms of recreation.
Starring has been a guide with Lopstick for six seasons and has been a member of Trout Unlimited for the same amount of time.
As for the trophy stretch, he said, “2.3 miles doesn’t sound very long, but when you’re fly fishing that’s a lot of water to cover within a few days. If you’re taking your time, you might fish 200 yards.”
While the southern Connecticut River is wide, the headwaters, with their elevation changes, offer ripples and pocket-waters with big boulders and are shallow and narrow, allowing those fishing to wade across and cast across.
And the many acres of conservation land and state land limit development, making for a wilderness experience, said Starring.
“I’ve taken people nine miles on logging roads to a stream and they get in the water and feel like they’re 10 years old again,” he said. “It’s about the adventure. It’s not just about trophies, it’s about the experience and just being out there. That’s what I love and what we as guides try to pass on to other people —having fun and the experience. If you’re going to go fishing, go out and have a good time and enjoy everything.”
