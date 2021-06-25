The Peacham Library and the Peacham Historical Association are partnering on another unique summertime activity. “The Stories We Tell: Freedom and Equity in Peacham”, is a scavenger hunt-style quest that can be completed on foot or by car. Each quest stop will explore the history of sites in Peacham Village, offering historical insights into how race and racism were addressed in Peacham, as well as in the larger context of Vermont.
The quest will be on view July 3rd through July 18th, 2021. It begins at the Peacham Library and includes 14 stops throughout the greater Peacham Corner area. Questers are advised to follow the Quest in the order of sites listed, but may also visit the sites at any time in any order, gathering clues as they go to solve a puzzle.
The Peacham Library and the Peacham Historical Association were inspired by the national racial reckoning of 2020 to share this very relevant history. “Peacham villagers have engaged with the concept of race in many ways over the past. Sometimes they were courageous beyond description, and sometimes they fell far short,” says Johanna Branson, member of the boards of the Peacham Historical Association and the Peacham Library. “We used the quieter time during the pandemic to do research, and have much new, fascinating information to share.”
“Too often, explorations of race in majority white communities like Peacham gloss over the very real damage and harm caused by racism. It’s important to explore these activities both in a historical context, as well as to consider the contemporary implications,” says Gillian Sewake, President of the Peacham Library board. “We are pleased that our annual meeting speaker will further highlight the themes from this year’s quest, while also celebrating the role of a BIPOC Vermonter who shaped our state’s history.”
Peacham Library Annual Meeting Speaker Highlights 200th Anniversary of Prominent African-American Vermont Citizen
The Peacham Library will host their annual meeting on Monday, July 12th at 6:30 pm at the Peacham Library. Following the meeting, guest speaker Shanta Lee Gander of the Vermont Humanities Speakers Bureau will present “Bearing Witness and the Endurance of Voice: The Legacy of Lucy Terry Prince.” The presentation explores the life and legacy of Lucy Terry Prince (c. 1730-1821), a resident of Guilford, Vermont, who is considered to be the first known African-American poet in English literature. Lucy Terry Prince was born in Africa, where she was kidnapped by slave traders and transported to Rhode Island. Prince later regained her freedom and moved to Guilford, Vermont with her husband, Abijah Prince, and fought for her family’s land rights all the way to Vermont’s Supreme Court. In this presentation, Shanta Lee Gander illustrates Prince’s importance as a poet and orator, and as one unafraid to fight for her rights within the landscape of early Vermont, New England, and America.
Gander will also perform Prince’s only surviving poem, “Bars Fight.” Of note: The day prior to the annual meeting, July 11th, marks the 200th anniversary of Lucy Terry Prince’s death, and is being marked with remembrances, celebrations, and state proclamations highlighting the important role that Lucy Terry and her husband Abijah Prince played in their communities and in the state.
“Bearing Witness and Endurance of Voice: The Legacy of Lucy Terry Prince” is a Vermont Humanities program hosted by Peacham Library. (Supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the NEH or Vermont Humanities.)
More details about the quest and annual meeting can be found at peachamlibrary.org, peachamhistorical.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/peachamlibrary, or by calling 802-535-3682.
