Sundance Short Films Comes To Colonial Theatre Friday

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The Colonial Theatre will host the 2022 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour on Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.
The Sundance Film Festival has introduced global audiences to some of the most groundbreaking films of the past three decades, including Flee, CODA, Summer Of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Zola, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Little Miss Sunshine, An Inconvenient Truth, Napoleon Dynamite, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Reservoir Dogs and Sex, Lies, and Videotape.
This year the Sundance Film Festival received 10,374 short film submissions and selected 59 to show. The Short Film Tour is a 95-minute theatrical program of 7 short films curated from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival short film program, including three titles that won festival awards.
Considered the premier showcase for short films and the launchpad for many now-prominent independent filmmakers, the festival includes fiction, documentary and animation from around the world. Throughout its almost 40 years of history, the festival has always supported short films, providing a platform for both established and new filmmakers to connect with audiences.
Mike Plante, Senior Programmer for the Sundance Film Festival, said, “It’s a thrill to be going into our 11th year doing the Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour,” said Mike Plante, senior programmer for the Sundance Film Festival. “Partnering with regional theaters to present one of the few theatrical releases of short films in the United States allows us to introduce these projects to new audiences in a way they would not often get to experience otherwise. Our team puts a lot of thought into curating films from the larger Film Festival program that’ll show the full array of risk-taking at work in short films, and we can’t wait to hear about the conversations those titles will generate.”
