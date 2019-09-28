GREENSBORO — Along with performances featuring classical, techno, blues masters and a “Made in Vermont” visit from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, in October Highland Center for the Arts offers a Vermont Humanities Council lecture and a new Sunday Afternoons at HCA series.
New this autumn, unwind with Sunday Afternoons at HCA, featuring a variety of presentations and performances for adults as well as children, ranging from thought-provoking to fun. Take a few hours away to finish a busy weekend and relax in the intimate space.
The Center features a main theater with seating for up to 250 people, a 100-seat performance and cinema space, an art gallery currently featuring “Outdoor Influences” by Dianne Shullenberger, and a full-service Café open to the public with meals, espresso drinks, and an extensive bar. Stop in any time and meander through the gallery, exhibits, and terrace.
Contact the Box Office: 802-533-2000, boxoffice@highlandartsvt.org, or find more information online at highlandartsvt.org.
