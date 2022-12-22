Swinging Epiphany Celebration Planned In St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A “Swinging Epiphany Celebration” returns Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 sponsored by United Community Church (UCC), St. J. Jazz and Swing North Big Band.
Set for 7 p.m. at the UCC, A Swinging Epiphany Celebration debuted in St. Johnsbury in 2012. This year’s show will be in a “lessons and carols” format, re-telling the Christmas story from Scripture interspersed with jazz carol arrangements and swing standards performed by a full 18-piece jazz ensemble. A free-will offering will be accepted to defray costs and help support local missions.
Epiphany, also known as Three Kings Day, falls on the 12th day of Christmas. Epiphany refers to the revelation or manifestation of the deity. While it marks the end of the holiday season, Epiphany also celebrates seeing God in human form, seeing the light of the Bethlehem star, and seeing the world in a new way. UCC is offering A Swinging Epiphany Celebration for people to hear and experience the Christmas story, and jazz, in a new way.
The performance will include jazz carol settings of “Silent Night” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain” along with swing standards like “Stardust” and “All of Me.” The music highlights the familiar prophetic and gospel texts that are part of the Christmas story.
Jazz has always had a deep spiritual component. The Jan. 6 celebration will bring the spiritual side of jazz to the forefront along with the “swing,” improvisation and rhythms that make made big band swing popular.
Swing North is an 18-piece “Basie style” big-band that has been performing throughout northern Vermont and New Hampshire since 1977. Its membership is drawn from an area ranging from Montpelier to Berlin, NH. Several Swing North musicians are music educators with degrees from such acclaimed schools as New England Conservatory, Berklee School of Music and Boston University. Many also perform in other organizations including Maple Leaf Seven, Vermont Jazz Ensemble, Berlin Jazz and local bands.
Swing North Big Band musical director Phil Brown plays bass and sings. Saxophonists Peter Storrings, Krane Davis, Jim Torres, Scott Labun and Dennis Cote provide the soulful jazz voicings for which swing is famous. The powerful brass section includes Marty McRae, Burr Morse, Jim McGregor and Scott Foote on trombones. Trumpets and flugelhorns are played by Michael Martins, Jim Nolan, Bobby-Ann Fearon and Sally Fishburn. The rhythm section consists of John Goodrich on piano, David Glover on guitar, Brown on bass and Rick Erwin on drums. “Swing North Big Band is pleased to present Jeanne Robillard as lead vocalist,” Brown stated. “All [the musicians] are brought together by a deep love of jazz and the joy of playing big band swing both traditional and contemporary.”
Swing North Big Band was founded in 1977 by Les Heald, Leo Henault and Loren Phelps. Originally known as “Big Band ‘77,” the ensemble took the name Swing North Big Band after 30 years of updating its name annually. Brown is a charter member.
