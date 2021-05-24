Editor’s note: There are several golf courses throughout the region. The list below offer details to help you tee it up this summer.
ST. JOHNSBURY COUNTRY CLUB
4357 Memorial Drive (Rt. 5)
(802) 748-9697
Often called “the crown jewel of the NEK,” SJCC’s is a par-70 course, with three par on the front nine, and three more on the back nine. Summer season and rates begin June 1, with greens fees that include $55 with a cart Monday-Thursday, and $61 with a cart Friday through Sunday. Up until June 1, greens feed are $52 with a cart Monday-Thurs, and $56 weekend. Walking is permitted all day, with juniors (12 and under) able to do so after 2 p.m. SJCC has 17 tee times from 4:51 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
In the clubhouse is a full-service bar and restaurant offering 30 brands of beer, including 12 craft brands on tap. The club is following covid mandates as prescribed by the state, so that masks are required at the present time.
NEWPORT COUNTRY CLUB
590 Mt. Vernon St.
(802) 334-2391
Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
An 18-hole, par 72 golf course that overlooks Lake Memphremagog to its north, as well as views of Jay Peak and Willoughby Gap to its West and South. The course accomplishes the rare feat of challenging serious golfers while offering a relaxed atmosphere that allows all skill levels the ability to learn this classic game.
Fees: nine holes, $25; 18 holes, $42; after 2 p.m., $27. Cart rentals, $14 nine holes, $23, 18 holes
JAY PEAK GOLF CLUB
830 Jay Peak Rd.
(802) 988-4653
Par 72, Midweek Greens Fees: Nine holes, $37; 18 holes, $65. Weekend/holidays, $85 (18 holes). Cart fees: $15 nine holes, $20, 18 holes.
ORLEANS COUNTRY CLUB
316 Country Club Lane
(802) 754-2333
Open seven days a week, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
From the back tees, the par 72 course plays to 6,123 yards. From the forward tees, the course plays to 5,545 yards. The longest hole on the course is the 16th, a par-5 that plays to 507 yards. The shortest hole is the club’s signature 13th, a par-3 that plays to 139 yards.
Masks are mandatory in all areas of the clubhouse.
Fees: Nine holes, $22; 18 holes, $39. Club rentals, $15 nine holes, $25, 18 holes. Cart rentals, $12.26 nine holes, $20.75, 18 holes. Pull carts, $3.77 nine holes, $5.66, 18 holes
BARTON GOLF CLUB
48 Telfer Hill Rd., Barton
(802) 525-1126
Membership: $299; 13-18 years old, $70; 19-24 years old, $150; 12 and under, free.
Eighteen holes, par 71, 6,014 yards
Fees: Nine holes, $12; 18 holes, $15. Cart rental, $10, nine holes, $15, 18 holes
After 3 p.m.: nine holes, $12, $19 with cart; 18 holes, $15, $25 with cart
Indoor golf, $25/hour, entire group
NINE HOLE COURSES
KIRBY COUNTRY CLUB
487 Rt. 2, Concord
(802) 748-9200
Designed by Marc Poulin, the Par 35, 2,776 yard Kirby golf course opened in 2000. Danny Poulin manages the course as the owner.
LAKE WILLOUGHBY GOLF
25 Coles Mtn. Lane, Westmore
(802) 723-4783
Fees: $10 pp for 9 holes. $10 for a cart. Driving range $5. Runs on the honor system. Pay where you pick up score cards. (little birdhouse)
GRANDAD’S INVITATIONAL GOLF COURSE
1169-1465 School House Rd., Newark
(802) 467-3739
A public backyard course and a hidden gem among locals and those in the know who truly enjoy the game amid mountain views.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
WAUMBEK GOLF CLUB
28 Waumbek Rd, Jefferson
(603) 586-7777
Considered among the most picturesque of any course in New England, Waumbek is New Hampshire’s oldest 18-hole course (built in 1895), placed over the natural contours of the terrain with stunning views of the Presidential Range on every hole. Amenities include carts, fully stocked pro shop, 19th Hole Snack Bar, season pass rates, after-work leagues, short game area.
Blue Course, par 71; White Course, par 73
Fees: Weekday (Mon-Thurs): $15 nine holes, $25, 18 holes; weekend, $20 nine holes, $30 18 holes
MAPLEWOOD GOLF CLUB
2691 Main Street, Bethlehem
(877) 869-3335
Par 72, including a rare par six which is over 650 yards long. Demanding par threes, and water holes challenging for any golfer. Pro shop, golfers lounge, outdoor deck, chipping and putting green.
Fees: 18 holes, Mon.-Thurs: $45 per person w/cart; $30 pp, walking
Friday-Sunday: $70 per person w/cart; $50 per person, walking
After 3 p.m., any day: $30 per person, 18 holes w/cart
Nine holes, Monday-Thursday: $30 w/cart, $20 walking
Friday-Sunday: $40 w/cart, $30 walking
BETHLEHEM COUNTRY CLUB
1901 Main St., Bethlehem
(603) 869-5745
869-5556
Fees: Two players with a cart midweek (Monday-Thursday), $80
Two players with a cart weekends/holidays (Friday, Saturday, Sunday), $90
18 holes with a cart midweek, $52; 18 holes with a cart weekends/holidays, $57; 18 holes walking mid-week, $32; 18 holes walking weekends/holidays, $37
12 holes with a cart mid-week, $38; 12 holes with a cart weekends/holidays, $43; 12 holes walking mid-week, $22; 12 holes walking weekends/holidays, $27
SUNSET HILL GOLF COURSE
234 Sunset Hill Rd., Sugar Hill, N.H.
Nine holes, par 33, 1,977 yards
Bills itself as New Hampshire’s oldest golf course, surrounded by 360 degrees of spectacular mountain views.
THE MT. WASHINGTON COURSE
210 Mt. Washington Hotel Rd.
Bretton Woods, NH
(603) 278-4653
Par 72
7,004 yards
