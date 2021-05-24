Editor’s note: There are several golf courses throughout the region. The list below offer details to help you tee it up this summer.

ST. JOHNSBURY COUNTRY CLUB

4357 Memorial Drive (Rt. 5)

(802) 748-9697

Often called “the crown jewel of the NEK,” SJCC’s is a par-70 course, with three par on the front nine, and three more on the back nine. Summer season and rates begin June 1, with greens fees that include $55 with a cart Monday-Thursday, and $61 with a cart Friday through Sunday. Up until June 1, greens feed are $52 with a cart Monday-Thurs, and $56 weekend. Walking is permitted all day, with juniors (12 and under) able to do so after 2 p.m. SJCC has 17 tee times from 4:51 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

In the clubhouse is a full-service bar and restaurant offering 30 brands of beer, including 12 craft brands on tap. The club is following covid mandates as prescribed by the state, so that masks are required at the present time.

NEWPORT COUNTRY CLUB

590 Mt. Vernon St.

(802) 334-2391

Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

An 18-hole, par 72 golf course that overlooks Lake Memphremagog to its north, as well as views of Jay Peak and Willoughby Gap to its West and South. The course accomplishes the rare feat of challenging serious golfers while offering a relaxed atmosphere that allows all skill levels the ability to learn this classic game.

Fees: nine holes, $25; 18 holes, $42; after 2 p.m., $27. Cart rentals, $14 nine holes, $23, 18 holes

JAY PEAK GOLF CLUB

830 Jay Peak Rd.

(802) 988-4653

Par 72, Midweek Greens Fees: Nine holes, $37; 18 holes, $65. Weekend/holidays, $85 (18 holes). Cart fees: $15 nine holes, $20, 18 holes.

ORLEANS COUNTRY CLUB

316 Country Club Lane

(802) 754-2333

Open seven days a week, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

From the back tees, the par 72 course plays to 6,123 yards. From the forward tees, the course plays to 5,545 yards. The longest hole on the course is the 16th, a par-5 that plays to 507 yards. The shortest hole is the club’s signature 13th, a par-3 that plays to 139 yards.

Masks are mandatory in all areas of the clubhouse.

Fees: Nine holes, $22; 18 holes, $39. Club rentals, $15 nine holes, $25, 18 holes. Cart rentals, $12.26 nine holes, $20.75, 18 holes. Pull carts, $3.77 nine holes, $5.66, 18 holes

BARTON GOLF CLUB

48 Telfer Hill Rd., Barton

(802) 525-1126

Membership: $299; 13-18 years old, $70; 19-24 years old, $150; 12 and under, free.

Eighteen holes, par 71, 6,014 yards

Fees: Nine holes, $12; 18 holes, $15. Cart rental, $10, nine holes, $15, 18 holes

After 3 p.m.: nine holes, $12, $19 with cart; 18 holes, $15, $25 with cart

Indoor golf, $25/hour, entire group

NINE HOLE COURSES

KIRBY COUNTRY CLUB

487 Rt. 2, Concord

(802) 748-9200

Designed by Marc Poulin, the Par 35, 2,776 yard Kirby golf course opened in 2000. Danny Poulin manages the course as the owner.

LAKE WILLOUGHBY GOLF

25 Coles Mtn. Lane, Westmore

(802) 723-4783

Fees: $10 pp for 9 holes. $10 for a cart. Driving range $5. Runs on the honor system. Pay where you pick up score cards. (little birdhouse)

GRANDAD’S INVITATIONAL GOLF COURSE

1169-1465 School House Rd., Newark

(802) 467-3739

A public backyard course and a hidden gem among locals and those in the know who truly enjoy the game amid mountain views.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

WAUMBEK GOLF CLUB

28 Waumbek Rd, Jefferson

(603) 586-7777

Considered among the most picturesque of any course in New England, Waumbek is New Hampshire’s oldest 18-hole course (built in 1895), placed over the natural contours of the terrain with stunning views of the Presidential Range on every hole. Amenities include carts, fully stocked pro shop, 19th Hole Snack Bar, season pass rates, after-work leagues, short game area.

Blue Course, par 71; White Course, par 73

Fees: Weekday (Mon-Thurs): $15 nine holes, $25, 18 holes; weekend, $20 nine holes, $30 18 holes

MAPLEWOOD GOLF CLUB

2691 Main Street, Bethlehem

(877) 869-3335

Par 72, including a rare par six which is over 650 yards long. Demanding par threes, and water holes challenging for any golfer. Pro shop, golfers lounge, outdoor deck, chipping and putting green.

Fees: 18 holes, Mon.-Thurs: $45 per person w/cart; $30 pp, walking

Friday-Sunday: $70 per person w/cart; $50 per person, walking

After 3 p.m., any day: $30 per person, 18 holes w/cart

Nine holes, Monday-Thursday: $30 w/cart, $20 walking

Friday-Sunday: $40 w/cart, $30 walking

BETHLEHEM COUNTRY CLUB

1901 Main St., Bethlehem

(603) 869-5745

869-5556

Fees: Two players with a cart midweek (Monday-Thursday), $80

Two players with a cart weekends/holidays (Friday, Saturday, Sunday), $90

18 holes with a cart midweek, $52; 18 holes with a cart weekends/holidays, $57; 18 holes walking mid-week, $32; 18 holes walking weekends/holidays, $37

12 holes with a cart mid-week, $38; 12 holes with a cart weekends/holidays, $43; 12 holes walking mid-week, $22; 12 holes walking weekends/holidays, $27

SUNSET HILL GOLF COURSE

234 Sunset Hill Rd., Sugar Hill, N.H.

Nine holes, par 33, 1,977 yards

Bills itself as New Hampshire’s oldest golf course, surrounded by 360 degrees of spectacular mountain views.

THE MT. WASHINGTON COURSE

210 Mt. Washington Hotel Rd.

Bretton Woods, NH

(603) 278-4653

Par 72

7,004 yards

