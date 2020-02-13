NEWPORT — A Talent Show, to benefit the Joshua House, will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 from 6-9 p.m. at the American Legion Post 21 on Veterans Avenue, next to North Country Union High School.
The Talent Show is part 2 of “The Kingdom’s Got Talent?”
Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at Hoagie’s in Newport or at Catamountix.com. The judges — Mary Hoadley, Peter Tarbox and Tod Pronto — will decide if Meghan Corbett, Terry Difazio, Cheryl Smith, Lucille Driver, Deanna Keena or Pastor Mike Haddad and His Boys win one of the four cash prizes — first place is $300. Raffle tickets are $4 each or 3 for $10. Each paid entry gets one free raffle ticket. Some of the contributors to the raffle include: a grill from Sears; a car detailing package from NorthPoint; a file box filled with office supplies from The Front Desk; 12 large pizzas from Hoagies; a half hour massage from Mystical Awakening; a $50 GC from Pie & Pasta; a metal art piece from Scott Scelza; 24 large 3-topping pizzas from Domino’s (2 a month); Everything Cat from Felines and Friends Foundation; tw0 Teddy Bears from Big Bear Realty; with more to come.
In addition to the competition, the Michael Hahn Quartet will perform, and Tod Pronto will perform “Hide Away.”
For more information about the event, contact Tim Daley at jhinctim@gmail.com.
Refreshments and a cash bar will be available.
