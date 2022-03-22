Talk On Ukraine Set March 31 In Haverhill

HAVERHILL, N.H. — On March 31, Haverhill Library is hosting Douglass Teschner, who will give a presentation “Perspectives on Ukraine from a Haverhill Resident Who Lived There.”It takes place at 7 p.m. at Alumni Hall.
A Pike resident, Teschner served as country director for the Peace Corps in Ukraine from 2010-14. “Doug was responsible for about a thousand volunteers while in Ukraine, and came to know that beautiful country through their eyes as well as his own,” stated library president Joe Kirkpatrick. “He traveled throughout the country and found Ukrainians to be warm, welcoming and ready to embrace a better, post-Soviet future.”
In Teschner’s last year, he oversaw the evacuation of all American Peace Corp volunteers before the Russians invaded Crimea and areas of eastern Ukraine. “This was a blow to the Peace Corps volunteers as they left this nation they had come to love, leaving behind so many friends and colleagues,” Kirkpatrick noted.
Teschner returned to Ukraine in 2019 as part of an international election observer team under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. “The election of President Zelensky was free and fair and totally consistent with the will of the Ukrainian people,” he remarked.
Dr. Teschner also served in West Africa, including leading an education effort to end the Ebola epidemic. Currently, he offers guidance to developing leaders and for building effective teams and organizations, and authors a column in the New Hampshire Business Review. He also volunteers with Braver Angels, “an organization that brings Americans together to bridge the partisan divide and strengthen our democratic republic,” Kirkpatrick said. “Join us at Alumni Hall at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, as we gain a valuable and nuanced perspective on the promise of Ukraine.”
