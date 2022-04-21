Tap Dancing Musical Comedy Coming To Littleton This Month

LITTLETON, NH — Come and meet those dancing feet as Upstage Players performs the tap dancing musical comedy 42nd Street at the Littleton Opera House this from April 29 to May 8.
This classic musical is a nonstop singing dancing whirlwind of well-known songs and comedic theatre. It tells the story of what it takes to put on a Broadway show and how big dreams of being in the spotlight can come true in unexpected ways. Set in the 1930’s, 42nd Street will have you humming classic tunes like “We’re in the Money,” “Shuffle off to Buffalo” and, of course, the title song “42nd Street.” Join a cast of nearly 30, hundreds of glittering costume pieces, and a 15-piece orchestra at this high energy, feel good musical.
Music and lyrics for 42nd Street are by Harry Warren and Al Dubin, with a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble. The play is directed by Upstage Managing Artistic Director Andrew Lidestri, with choreography by Madalyn Sheehy and Lidestri and musical direction by Marie Snyder. This production is sponsored by Santilli Family Dentistry. Additional grant funding provided by the Littleton Coin Company and the NH State Council on the Arts.
Performances on April 29, 30 and May 6 and 7 will be at 7:30 pm. There are two afternoon matinee performances on May 1 and 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for children and seniors. All seating is reserved and can be purchased in advance online by visiting upstageplayersnh.org or by calling the box office at (603) 259-1213.
Stay tuned for information on Upstage Players’ Facebook page (www.facebook.com/upstageplayersnh) and website (www.upstageplayersnh.org) in the next few weeks as Upstage Players will be partnering with restaurants in the community to offer theatre patrons options and deals for dinner and a show.
Upstage Players is a not-for-profit community theater company, serving the North Country with quality theatrical experiences for over 40 years. The company’s mission is to “create exceptional theatre in the community setting”, making theatre accessible to interested thespians and audiences at the Littleton Opera House. For more information about participating in or attending events presented by the Upstage Players, visit the website at www.upstageplayersnh.org or like the company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/upstageplayersnh.
