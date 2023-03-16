ST. JOHNSBURY — Returning after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic is the downtown Maple Festival.
The street celebration of the town’s status as the “Maple Center of the World” will once again happen with a new title: the Kingdom Maple Festival.
It will take place on Saturday, April 22, including a pancake breakfast, a sweet street fair along Railroad Street featuring more than 40 vendors, and other activities around town. Full event details can be found online at www.discoverstjohnsbury.com/maplefest, or by calling the Welcome Center at 802-748-8575.
“St. Johnsbury’s place in the maple sugaring industry is unique,” said Gillian Sewake, Director of Discover St. Johnsbury. “As the historic home of several innovative maple manufacturing processes, as well as Maple Grove Farms of Vermont–which retains the status of the largest packager of maple products in the U.S.A.–we take our title as the Maple Center of the World to heart.”
“But, it’s not just about the past,” she said. “With so many delicious products made here in town that use locally-produced pure Vermont maple syrup, we’re excited about the variety of delicious treats, handmade crafts, and family-friendly activities that we can showcase at the festival.”
The day of the festival starts with a traditional pancake breakfast at the United Community Church, 1325 Main St. The breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages, juice, coffee, and pure maple syrup donated by Maple Grove Farms. The cost of the breakfast will support the church’s capital projects.
Activities continue with a street fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with vendors set up along Railroad Street. Among them will be Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Eddie’s Bakery, St. Johnsbury Distillery, Sweet Seasons Farm & Artisan Confections, Cary & Main Co., Goodwin Family Maple, Gadapee’s Family Sugarhouse, sugar on snow from Kiwanis Club of St. Johnsbury, Farmers Daughter Fudge, Kingdom Kettle Corn and NEK Grains.
A kid fun zone area will feature a bouncy house provided by Union Baptist Church. Live music will be performed by the Maple Leaf 7 and the Bel Aires.
In addition, eateries around town will be participating in a Maple Menu Takeover that showcases products made with local maple on their menus all weekend long.
