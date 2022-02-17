ST. JOHNSBURY — “Chuck Trotsky 2022: Technologia Informatio” is an imaginative exhibit on display from March 4 through April 16 at the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild’s Back Room Gallery.
Born of late night conversations and collaborative art concepts in the winter of 2013, Chuck Trotsky began only as a digital persona.
Soon enough, however, there were real paintings attributed to this imaginary man, and they have been confusing viewers at galleries around Vermont ever since. Trotsky currently resides in the basement of local realist painter, Ben Barnes of St. Johnsbury.
Trotsky’s work can be divided into two groups. His larger acrylic paintings still refer back to the digital world of his birth … iconic images pilfered from popular culture paired with contradictory or anachronistic props and settings. This context shift is intended to allow us to see familiar images in new ways, to question our understanding of them, to challenge our familiarity with them. Themes of race, gender, class, and politics are beneath the colors.
In addition to the Acrylic on Panel works, Trotsky has been experimenting with smaller, mixed-media paintings on paper or wood using hand-cut stencils. This has allowed him to increase his output in a way that makes his work available and affordable to a much wider audience. House paint and spray paint are used to create quirky, sometimes humorous images where subjects appear and reappear in differing combinations. This less-precious format allows the artist to take more risks, opening the door to happy accidents and interesting surprises.
Located at 430 Railroad St., NEKAG is celebrating its 25th year this year.
“Join us at the Guild to see these new works by one of our favorite artists. Begin the March toward spring with a knowing twinkle in your eye and witty smile on your face,” says Gallery Curator James Frase-White.
