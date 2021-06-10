Teen Cast Returning To Darling Hill For Vermont Children’s Theater

LYNDONVILLE — The Vermont Children’s Theater announced that the teen cast will be returning to their Darling Hill location for this season.
The theater has two offerings for teens this summer. The first is for teens is Tony-winning Peter and the Starcatcher which upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). A wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels, the play was conceived for the stage by directors, Roger Rees and Alex Timbers, and written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair… and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.
Teen cast rehearsals will run weekdays from approximately 6-9 p.m. starting June 14 - through July 30.
Auditions are June 14, 6-9 p.m. at the Vermont Children’s Theater Barn on Darling Hill, and are open to teens graduating 8th grade this spring through seniors who graduated high school in spring 2020. Teens do not need to prepare anything for this audition, and there will be no music auditions. If teens are unable to attend during this audition time, they should reach out to info@vermontchildrenstheater.com to arrange an alternative way to register and audition for the season.
Performances for Peter and the Star Catcher are currently scheduled to be outside at the theater barn on Darling Hill on July 31 and Aug. 1, 2021.
Peter and the Starcatcher is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.
The second offering is a new concept introduced during the virtual season, A Senior Cabaret. This season’s offering will be open for seniors from both the class of 2021 and the class of 2020. In the Senior Cabaret, participants work together with their director-mentors to choose a piece to perfect. Last year’s seniors did monologues, solos, and poem recitation—including poems they wrote themselves—but all areas of the arts can be explored. This program is all about celebrating seniors, learning from experts in the arts, and connecting seniors with their peers. Some of the participants may wish to share their perfected pieces with an audience. A performance date for the Cabaret will be set collaboratively with the participants for late July or early August. Depending on state health guidelines, this performance may be open to the public. Seniors interested in being a part of this program should go to the theater on June 14 from 6 - 9 p.m. to fill in registration paperwork.
The Vermont Children’s Theater is currently being assisted with fundraising through The White Market round-up program. Through the end of the month can round up their grocery bills to the nearest whole dollar, with the extra cents being given to the theater.
The teen programming at the Vermont Children’s Theater was also recently selected to receive funding from the Summer Matters for All Grant program. The goal of the program is to expand access to summer enrichment opportunities for K-12 youth this summer.
Vermont Children’s Theater received over $21,000.
“The volunteer board of The Vermont Children’s Theater is very excited to work alongside the directors in bringing back in-person theater experiences to our area teens this summer,” said board director Sarah Ham in an email. “The Summer Matter Grant will allow us to let the teens reconnect with each other and to be creative in the arts.
The younger casts for the Vermont Children’s Theater will be happening in conjunction with the Summer Programming with the Kingdom East School District from July 6- Aug. 6. There are still slots open for students in grade 5-7. Contact morganmoore@kingdomeast.org.
For more information about the Vermont Children’s Theater or the summer offerings, visit the webpage at www.vermontchildrenstheater.com or our Facebook page under Vermont Children’s Theater or call the theater at 802-535-5358.
