ST. JOHNSBURY — Kingdom County Productions in collaboration with the Northeast Prevention Center of Excellence will be screening “Listen Up” on Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m. at Catamount Arts on Eastern Ave. Listen Up is an original musical based on the lives of Vermont teens. The screening is free.

