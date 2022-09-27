ST. JOHNSBURY — Kingdom County Productions in collaboration with the Northeast Prevention Center of Excellence will be screening “Listen Up” on Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m. at Catamount Arts on Eastern Ave. Listen Up is an original musical based on the lives of Vermont teens. The screening is free.
The original “Listen Up” musical toured Vermont live during the summer of 2021.
The movie is the filmed version of the show, conveying the messages and energy of the musical.
“Listen Up” is an original musical inspired, created, and performed by Vermont teens. The show goes to the heart of current youth issues, including mental health, resilience, racial justice, sexual identity, friendship, love, family, community, social justice and current issues that young people are grappling with including covid, climate change and the future of Vermont for young people.
“We just want to inspire adults to learn more about the stuff that teens are going through that they might not think about. Listen Up brings these issues into the light,” said teen cast member Amar Vargas.
The screening of Listen Up will also include some local teens from the Northeast Kingdom who will help lead the Q and A afterward. In addition, film producer Bess O’Brien will share the work she did with local youth over the last six months as part of a grant from the NEK Prevention Center of Excellence.
During the summer of 2021 Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine saw the live show on tour and raved:
“I was absolutely blown away by Listen Up! The insights and wisdom of our youth, and the frank exploration of the lived experiences and emotional roller coaster ride that the show provided was powerful. Most importantly, the musical effectively catalyzes the important conversations teens, their parents, school mentors, and communities need to be having about the complex issues facing teens, society, and the planet today.”
Teen cast member Avery Cutroni said “It’s a lot easier to convey these messages through song and dance.”
The Listen Up Project began its creative process in the winter of 2019. Throughout that year, O’Brien, her team of artists and her two directors Isaac Eddy and Sarah Lowry traversed across Vermont to talk with more than 800 teens about issues important to them. O’Brien then assembled a production team and engaged with teen writers and songwriters to produce a script based on true stories from young people living throughout Vermont. Auditions were scheduled and 16 Vermont teens were cast in the show.
The Listen Up Project is underwritten by BCBS of Vermont and the Vermont Department of Health, along with Burton Snowboards and other entities. “Listen Up” is produced by Kingdom County Productions and associate producer, Centerpoint. For more information and to watch clips, visit listenupvt.org.
