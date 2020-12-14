test
Local News
- Balsams Obtains Contruction Permit Extension
- Cog Railway Begins Winter Service
- Missing Grandfather Of Newport Woman Found Dead
- Dalton Draft Zoning Ordinance Gets Public Airing
- NVRH Offering COVID Treatment
- STJ Man Accused Of Driving Stolen Truck Into Business
- When It Comes To Parking & Power, Fairbanks Has Got It Covered
- First Vaccines In NEK Just Days Away
- Newport City Man Dies While In Mississippi Prison
- Official: Colonnade Inn Driving Up Police Costs For Town Taxpayers
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Features
- Not Just Back Talk by Crick and Crack: Pain After Joint Replacement
- Vital Signs: What Is Peripheral Neuropathy?
- Caring For The Troops
- LES Toys For Tots Drive
- Area Students Named To Clarkson Presidential Scholars; Dean’s List For Fall 2020
- Alana Bonilla Named To Fall 2020 Dean’s List At Belmont University
- Tech Savvy Girls Celebrating 20th Anniversary Virtually
- Learning About Wind And Weather
- Caledonian-Record Adds To Its News Team
- Business Watch Column - Dec. 12, 2020
Local Sports
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: NCU Student Is Quite A Deer Hunter
- Littleton’s Olivia Corrigan: The Record’s 2020 Girls Soccer Player Of The Year
- Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2020 Girls All-Area Soccer Team
- Girls H.S. Hoops: Vermont Legend Jade Huntington To Lead Hilltoppers
- College Hoops: Harris, Bukle Latest Hornets To Come From Military Families In Germany
- Lyndon’s Sadie Bora: The Record’s 2020 Field Hockey Player Of The Year
- H.S. Hoops: North Country Union Claims Mona Garone Sportsmanship Award
- North Country’s Austin Giroux: The Record’s 2020 Boys Co-Golfer Of The Year
- St. J’s Nelson Eaton: The Record’s 2020 Boys Co-Golfer Of The Year
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Exploring The Highest Point In Newbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.