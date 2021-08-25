LITTLETON — A free outdoor concert will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 in front of Little Town Brews at 42 Main St.
Hill View Terrace, adjacent to the concert, will be closed for pedestrian use only during the two-hour event.
Grouchy Like Riley, an Austin, Texas-based trio, will be the featured band.
The highly-acclaimed band mates, Chip Dolan, Danny Britt and Marvin Dykhus have been fixtures in the Austin music scene since the 1980s and focus on country, rock, blues, folk and Americana music.
They’ve written songs and performed with such artists as Guy Clark, Jerry Jeff Walker, Sam Baker, the Dixie Chicks, The Mavericks, Tish Hinojosa and Jimmy LaFave.
The Littleton community-sponsored concert has been underwritten by Dave and Nancy Ernsberger, long-time supporters of arts and economic development initiatives in Littleton.
“We know the people of Littleton and the surrounding communities, along with our visitors, will really enjoy this fun and talented band,” said Dave Ernsberger. “We hope the band sees a great turnout in our beautiful, vibrant downtown on Saturday.”
More information on Grouchy Like Riley can be found at their web site, at www.grouchylikeriley.com.
