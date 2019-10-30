LOWER WATERFORD — Celebrating its 15th Year, Après Foliage Fest at the Rabbit Hill Inn offers local food, spirits, brews, & wines, live music and a silent auction. The event is a fundraiser for the Davies Memorial Library.
All are invited to this fun-filled afternoon party, from 3 to 6 p.m. Enjoy unlimited tastings of a wide variety of food from the finest area restaurants, Vermont crafted beverages from local craft breweries, and distilleries, plus a wine tasting station. Live music by Dan Sherman.
“We’re thrilled to be celebrating 15 years of Après Foliage Fest; one of the Northeast Kingdom’s most anticipated social events of the season,” said Leslie Mulcahy of Rabbit Hill Inn. “This Fest just keeps getting better. It’s heartwarming to see so many come from near and far to support this community cause.”
To purchase tickets online, go to www.daviesmemoriallibrary.org . Payment at door is by cash, check, or major credit card. Only 150 tickets will be sold to the Fest. Ticket price includes entry to the Fest, unlimited food, beer, spirits, and wine tastings, live music, and registration to the auction.
This year, tasting stations are hosted by: Rabbit Hill Inn, Chang Thai Cafe, The Beal House, Tim-Bir Alley, Salt Bistro, Alburritos. Craft beer stations hosted by: Schilling Beer Co, 14th Star Brewery, Halyard Brew Co., Spirits stations hosted by: St. Johnsbury Distillery, Vermont Spirits, Caledonia Spirits, and Artesano Meadery. A variety of wines will also be presented (sponsored by Farrell Distributing).
“This incredible event has become a fall tradition where friends and family gather, and folks new to the area meet neighbors. Add great food, spirits, beers and wines, and live music, and you’ve got one fantastic party!” said Mulcahy. “Each year, the event raises the bar with more tasting offerings. And a silent auction showroom that draws a ton of participation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.