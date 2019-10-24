35th Annual Catamount Benefit Auction Nov. 9

Preparations are underway for the 35th annual Catamount Arts Benefit Auction, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Johnsbury. The party begins at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction and reception featuring wine and hors d’oeuvres, and the live auction starts at 7 p.m. This eagerly anticipated event takes place in the Masonic Temple on the 3rd floor of the Catamount Arts Center at 115 Eastern Ave.
Catamount’s primary fundraiser year after year, the auction often sells out, and tickets are limited to 200 attendees. Auction items include fine jewelry, sports tickets, vacations nearby and abroad, home and garden supplies, and gift certificates to countless area businesses including spas, shops, restaurants, and fitness centers. Auction ticketholders can start bidding on items—or buy them outright—two full days before the auction, beginning Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. Many auction items can be viewed online now at www.catamountarts.org, and more items are being added daily.
Admission to the auction includes unlimited food and drink, live music, and magic tricks in an environment of good cheer and hilarity in Catamount’s third-floor Masonic Temple.
Hundreds of auction items—including custom baked goods, ski passes, theater tickets, books, fine liquors, camping trips, and clothing—promise something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.
Proceeds from the annual Catamount Benefit Auction support diverse world-class performing arts programming, year-round arts education for children, and countless opportunities to integrate arts and culture into the daily life of Vermont and New Hampshire communities. For tickets and more information, call 748-2600 or visit www.catamountarts.org. Tickets are are at a discount if purchased before Nov. 1.
