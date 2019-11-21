ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts will host its fifth annual juried show, “Arts Connect at Catamount Arts,” which will be on view in the Catamount Arts Galleries from Saturday through Jan. 24. Juried by Katie Wood Kirchhoff, associate curator at the Shelburne Museum, this exhibition offers area residents an opportunity to view outstanding work by emerging and established member artists. An opening reception for artists, family and friends will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 4-6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Kirchhoff is associate curator at Shelburne Museum where she explores the museum’s historic collections in such varied exhibitions as “Harold Weston: Freedom in the Wilds,” “Pieced Traditions: Jean Lovell Collects,” and “Backstage Pass: Rock and Roll Photography.” A graduate of Smith College and the Winterthur Program in American Material Culture, Kirchhoff received her PhD from the University of Delaware and worked at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Winterthur Museum and Country Estate before her arrival at the Shelburne Museum. She is currently working on “Eyesight & Insight: A Lens on American Art” as part of the Vermont Curators Group’s 2020 Vision Project.
For more information about “Arts Connect at Catamount Arts,” or to learn more about the galleries at Catamount Arts, call 802-748-2600 or visit www.catamountarts.org.
