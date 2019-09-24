You definitely want to join in on the fun this October! Everyone is encouraged to create a scarecrow in Fletcher Park in Canaan or the town square in Beecher Falls. Residents in the center of town are also encouraged to create a scarecrow outside on their own lawn. Please make sure to identify your creation with a tag. Prizes will be awarded and community spirits will soar! This event begins October 1st and ends Halloween night!
This event is sponsored by the Canaan Naturally Connected group. For more information, please visit their website at http://canaanvt.com or Facebook page.
