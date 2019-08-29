LINCOLN, N.H.— Music and dance, pageantry and Scottish culture, traditional skills and world-class athletic competition come to Loon Mountain in Lincoln, N.H., Sept. 20-22, with the return of the New Hampshire Highland Games.
This year, the New Hampshire Highland Games will host the World Championship in Heavy Athletics, where world-class athletes from seven countries compete in a variety of traditional Scottish events that test strength and agility. Spectator favorites include the stone throw, hammer throw, and caber toss. World Champion in Heavy Athletics and winner of the 2018 New Hampshire Highland Games, Chuck Kasson, is among those scheduled to compete.
Northeastern U.S.-based competitors include Master Level Athletes Mike Zolkiewicz of Springfield, Mass.; Bill Waddell of Springfield, N.H.; and brothers David Barron of Tarrytown, N.Y, and Will Barron of Oakland, Maine.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers Return
A special performance of the world’s most famous bagpipe band, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m. This high-energy band was a huge hit at the 2017 New Hampshire Highland Games, and they have sold out tours worldwide. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers have been twice awarded “Best Live Act in Scotland,” and their third album and DVD, “Blast Live,” has achieved triple platinum status.
Music and dance are a big part of the scene, with music playing at five venues throughout the weekend. Attendees can enjoy music from 11 groups and performers throughout the festival. Also featured is a massed bands performance, when more than two dozen pipe-and-drum bands gather to perform together.
The event’s guest band is the highly acclaimed Royal Canadian Mounted Police Pipe Band and Dancers, a troupe whose performances are at the pinnacle of pageantry and tradition. They will be performing several times throughout the weekend, and an opportunity for photos has been arranged for Friday, Sept. 20, at 4 p.m.
Traditional Scottish music, accordion, pipe-and-drum, and acoustic Celtic songs are among the many musical styles to be heard during the weekend.
Musical Competitions are Featured
In addition to athletic competitions, the New Hampshire Highland Games feature musical competitions, with musicians vying for superiority on fiddle, piobairreachd, Scottish harp, and in solo piping and drumming. Also slated are a pipe band championship, drum corps challenge contest, pipe band medley challenge contest, quartet medley challenge contest, and drum major competition with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Band.
Other highlights of the family friendly weekend include Highland dance performances and competition, historical reenactments, sheep dog trials, opportunities to try out traditional Highland skills, and seminars. Beer and whisky tastings are also scheduled.
Held in the scenic White Mountains, the New Hampshire Highland Games are considered the largest gathering of Scottish clans in the Northeast.
With the theme, “Discover Scotland—No Passport Required,” the 44th New Hampshire Highland Games are open to the public. Tickets may be obtained online at www.nhscot.org.
Check Out the App
To keep attendees up-to-date on all festival activities, a New Hampshire Highland Games app is available so they can have maps, event schedules, lists of attending clans, vendors, and other information at their fingertips on their mobile devices. The app can be downloaded by going to “Event Truly” in the iPhone App Store or Google Play. Download and open the app and click on “2019 NH Highland Games & Festival,” then click “Get” to download the festival information.
Explore New Skills
More than a spectator event, the New Hampshire Highland Games offer multiple opportunities for attendees to try out new skills while celebrating the culture of the Scottish Highlands. Festival-goers can engage in a series of Try It classes, including:
• Bagpipe: with Eliot Smith and Eryk Bean
• Beat It: drum class with Jo-Ann Belanger
• Drum Major class with Billy Jordan
• Fiddle with Rachel Reeds (new this year)
• Harp with Bill Tobin
• Highland dance classes with Karen and Cora Mahoney
• Mas-wrestling (also known as Swingle Tree) with Tony Robinson
• Scottish country dance workshop with members of Downeast Scottish Country Dancers
• Snare drum with Michael Eagle of Innovative Percussion
• Stone lifting with Martin Jancsics
• Ceilidh Dancing with Patricia Tillotson and John Carmichael
Embrace Scottish Culture at a Seminar
The festival also offers opportunities for attendees to explore Scottish culture by taking part in a number of seminars, including:
• “Get Started Digging Up Your Roots” and “Key Online Sites for Scottish Genealogy” with Joan Barnes, University Libraries Community Engagement Librarian, University of Nebraska—Lincoln. The first session is geared for anyone just beginning the dig into family history, and will review the steps, the tools, and options to organize what you uncover. A selection of information resources, both print and online, will be discussed. Scotland is a known leader in providing family history information online, and the second session will explore some of those important online resources.
• “Involuntary Americans: The Scottish Prisoners of 1650 and 1651” with Dr. Carol Gardner, author of “The Involuntary American: A Scottish Prisoner’s Journey to the New World.” Tens of thousands of immigrants came to New England during the 1600s: some voluntarily, some not. Gardner will discuss the fates of 420 Scottish prisoners of war shipped to New England and sold as forced laborers in 1650 and 1651. Their experiences—as soldiers, captives, involuntary immigrants, servants and later free men—offer a unique perspective on life in early colonial America. Evidence of their contributions to early colonial New England can still be found in towns across New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.
• “Culinary Classes with Gary Maclean, Scotland’s National Chef.” Gary Maclean, Senior Lecturer with the Faculty of Hospitality and Leisure at City College of Glasgow College and Scotland’s National Chef, will focus on Scottish food inspired by some of Scotland’s true dishes from history and how they have been developed since. He will also make contemporary cuisine from Scotland. His classes are always entertaining and are very popular at the games.
• “All About Tartan” with Peter Eslea MacDonald, Head of Research & Collections of the Scottish Tartan Authority.
• Textiles (Knitting Traditions) and Travels to Scotland” with Marci Richardson and Amy Goldstein from Elegant Ewe
• “Jacobite Risings in Song & Story” with Charlie Zahm, world-famous American singer and player of Celtic, maritime, and traditional American music.
• “Lost Lives, New Worlds. Unlocking the story of the 1650 Scottish soldiers buried on Palace Green in Durham (U.K.)” with Chris Gerrard, Professor of Archaeology at Durham University, U.K., team leader for the Scottish Soldiers Project, and author of “Lost Lives, New Voices,” winner of the Best Archaeology Book of the Year award in 2018.
• “A Tour of the Gaelic Languages” and “Planning a Scottish Gaelic Tattoo” with Dr. Emily McEwan-Fujita, a linguistic anthropologist from Halifax, Nova Scotia, and author of “The Scottish Gaelic Tattoo Handbook.”
• “By Different Routes: Scottish Prisoners and Ulster Scots in New England,” with Dr. Carol Gardner.
• “Collette Tours: NHSCOT Scotland Trip,” a travelogue from the June 2019 NHSCOT trip to Scotland in anticipation of the upcoming August 2020 trip.
Complete descriptions of these seminars are available online at https://nhscot.org/pdf/Seminar%20Descriptions%20072919.pdf.
Clan Buchanan to be Honored
Clan Buchanan will be the honored clan at the 44th New Hampshire Highland Games. Chief of Clan Buchanan, John Michael Baillie-Hamilton Buchanan, is the first Chieftain named for Clan Buchanan in 337 years. He will be traveling to the games with his family from his native Scotland to serve as Honorary Chieftain of the New Hampshire Highland Games in his first trip to the U.S. in his new role. Buchanan representatives from as far away as New Zealand are expected to attend.
Attendees can stroll through the Clan Village and talk with representatives of more than 65 Scottish clans, and also check out the wares of more than 30 vendors, where one may purchase tartan scarves, traditional sweets, bagpiping supplies, and various other Celtic items.
The festival also offers the opportunity to experience living history, as historic enactors, The Historic Highlanders, show and tell what everyday life was like in the Scottish Highlands from the 14th through 18th centuries.
Tickets are available online at www.nhscot.org or at the gate. Ticket prices are: $20 for Friday admission; $40 for Saturday admission; $25 for Sunday admission and $65 for admission all three days. Children 14 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult.
Some special events require an additional admission ticket. Tickets for special meals, tastings, concerts, and other special events are available at www.nhscot.org. Additional information can also be found on the New Hampshire Highland Games Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NHHighlandGames/.
The event is held rain or shine. Pets are not allowed on the grounds or in vehicles. Service dogs are admitted.
The New Hampshire Highland Games are presented by NHSCOT, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to preserving and promoting Scottish culture for future generations. NHSCOT advances its mission through NHSCOT Fund grants and scholarships. More information is available by calling (603) 229-1975, emailing info@nhscot.org, or visiting www.nhscot.org.
