What is a Free, Public Library?
On Nov. 27, 1871, speaking at the opening of the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, the donor of the Athenaeum building and collection, Horace Fairbanks, articulated his goal. “It was early a much cherished purpose of mine to place at the disposal of the citizens of this town in my lifetime,” he said, “a free public library.” Horace’s intent was to provide the town with the library building, a book collection, and, according to the 1914 town history, “a fund for its perpetual maintenance.” The library was to be FREE in all respects. At that time, there were no libraries of this grandeur in this part of the state, and the era of the Carnegie libraries was still 25 years away. The Vermont legislature would not pass An Act to Promote the Establishment of Free Public Libraries until 1894.
As to what was the meaning of “public” in Horace’s mind, that can be clarified by studying the volume Catalog of the Library of the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, published in 1875 when Horace was still head of its Board of Trustees. Who are “the public?” Who gets to use the building and borrow from its collection? What regulations govern its use? The catalog answers these questions for its era, and the library trustees and staff have clarified and modified the regulations in every era since. “All persons herein specified, who shall sign an obligation to observe all the Rules and Regulations of the Athenaeum, may use the Reading Rooms and shall have free right to take books from the library, so long as they comply strictly with all its regulation,” the catalog reads.
The eligible patrons were “inhabitants of the town of St. Johnsbury; anyone twenty-one years of age, or ages 14-21 with a form signed by a parent or guardian, or signed by another “responsible person,” responsible for the debts of the minor; temporary residents paying three dollars or the value of the book borrowed, and visitors reading within the building, “in the discretion of the librarian.”
An additional criterion, at least on paper, was that a citizen needed to be recommended by a member of the Board of Reference, which consisted of Athenaeum and town officers, ministers of the gospel, principals of the schools, trustees of The Academy, and the Prudential Committee of the school districts in town.
The 1875 catalog listed 13 other regulations governing use of the library, including:
the obtaining, signing and use of a library card, borrowing limits, fines for failure to return a book on time, limits on borrowing popular books, fines for defacing a book, restrictions on encyclopedias and other reference works, restrictions on the borrowing of periodicals, and “all conversation and conduct inconsistent with the quiet and orderly use of the Library and Reading Room is strictly forbidden,” and “gentlemen are requested to remove their hats,” and “the use of tobacco will not be allowed.”
Today
The Athenaeum’s policies and regulations today are similar to what they were in 1875. One significant difference is that “the fund for its perpetual maintenance” ran out long ago. Town tax support accounts for about 20% of annual income. Direct State of Vermont support is minimal, and Federal support might be characterized as rare.
All town residents and tax-paying non-residents are welcome to obtain a free library card; all they need to show is a photo ID or some form of proof of residency or of taxes paid. An unhoused person is welcome if he or she can show some connection to an agency or community institution. Free cards are also given to area educators including homeschooling parents. Sixteen-year-olds can obtain a card and be considered adults with full privileges including confidentiality. A nonresident of St. Johnsbury may obtain a card for a payment of $15 per year. A recent count totaled 3,831 cardholders. New patrons of the library do not need to be recommended by a member of a Board of Reference.
Perhaps the biggest change in users since Horace’s day is in young children’s borrowing and use of the library. The children’s room was added to the original building in 1924, and today there is a Youth Services Librarian providing extensive programming (more on that in our next article). Homeschoolers, including non-resident students, are eligible for full borrowing privileges, with a parent or guardian listed as their guarantor. Children of any age may obtain a library card if a parent is willing to sign for the card; a rite of passage in many families is the obtaining of a card as soon as the child can write his or her name.
In a recent interview, Adele West-Fisher, Coordinator of Library Services, identified a number of categories of users. A small group of “regulars” is likely to be at the front doors when the Athenaeum opens each day to enter and read the newspapers and latest periodicals. The Athenaeum staff can name the avid readers - “our bread and butter,” West-Fisher labeled them - frequent borrowers of particular genres such as mystery novels, non-fiction, or best sellers. Then there are the home-schoolers, the computer users, and people who perhaps just want to get in out of the winter cold. In addition to the books, periodicals, and reference works mentioned in the 1875 regulations, today people can borrow DVDs, and audiobooks, and download digital materials. There continue to be restrictions on lending from the library’s Special Collections, including the new collection of books by NEK authors.
Gentlemen are no longer requested to remove their hats, but smoking is still prohibited, as is eating. The Athenaeum still tries to maintain a “quiet and orderly” space; staff members rarely have to ask anyone to lower the volume, but profanity, disrespect of library staff or other patrons, and loud use of computers or other devices may result in a patron being asked to leave. The staff does not monitor computer use; although the computers do face out and can be seen by others, and a staff member who notices objectionable content may quietly speak to the user.
A patron’s privileges will be put on hold if he or she has failed to return borrowed items or failed to pay for damaged ones. The library no longer charges fines.
“Community standards,” is the operable phrase governing staff and public interaction. “We want to remove as many barriers as possible to library use,” said West-Fisher. “We want people to feel welcome.” As the Athenaeum celebrates its 150th Year, it stays true to Horace Fairbanks’s original cherished purpose as it adapts to the digital era and the economic realities of the town and the Northeast Kingdom.
Editor’s note: The above submission is the first monthly column about the Athenaeum as part of the commemoration of the institution’s milestone 150th anniversary this year.
Next Up: Children and Youth Services.
Dan Swainbank is the author of three books, including, Fairbanks : the family that created an industry, built a thriving town, endowed it with cultural institutions, and led the state of Vermont.
