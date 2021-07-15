The Blue Dahlia Plays Dog Mountain July 25

ST. JOHNSBURY — For those who enjoy diversity in music, frontwoman Dahlia Dumont and The Blue Dahlia take the stage Sunday, July 25 at 5 p.m. at Dog Mountain as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series.
Blue Dahlia features French and English lyrics, French and Mexican accordion, klezmer violin, and the rhythms of reggae, ska, and Latin America. Sensual jazz influences and French chanson can also be heard during their shows. The band has appeared as an acoustic trio in intimate bistros in New York and Paris, and as an electric big band in venues and at festivals.
Brooklyn nomad and singer/songwriter Dahlia Dumont showcases the broad multicultural influences of a life spent traveling from an early age. Her Eastern European heritage and years as an anthropology student and teacher in France and Senegal shaped her musical palette. In 2012, with ukulele in hand, she created The Blue Dahlia and has since released two albums, “The Blue Dahlia,” and “La Tradition Americaine.”
Hosted by Catamount Arts, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is funded in part by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation of Los Angeles.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series brings live music to Dog Mountain every Sunday through Aug. 28, and Saturday, Sept. 4. Concerts begin at 5 p.m. and dogs are of course welcome. Parking is available on-site, including handicapped spaces, and carpooling is encouraged. Bar service will be provided by Kingdom Taproom and food served by CALEX and Genuine Jamaican. Picnicking is welcome, but absolutely no outside alcohol is permitted. Patrons are encouraged to comply with evolving CDC COVID safety guidelines.
To view the full Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury line-up, visit catamountarts.org.
