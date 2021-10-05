The Colonial Theatre recently announced its partnership with the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust to present Wild Thing: Gather on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial. Gather shares an intimate portrait of the growing movement amongst Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political, and cultural identities through food sovereignty while battling the trauma of centuries of genocide.
Guest Speaker Darryl Peasley, from the Nulhegan Band of Abenaki, will begin the evening with a brief introduction to the Abenaki Trails Project and indigenous voices in the region, followed by a screening of the film, Gather, directed by Sanjay Rawal. After the film, there will be a Q&A session with Sherry Gould, Nulhegan Band member also from the Abenaki Trails Project who, together with Darryl, will share information about the food sovereignty program organized by Abenaki Trails and discuss how Gather relates to the indigenous people of New Hampshire.
Darryl Peasley lives in Contoocook, N.H. and is an enrolled member of the Nulhegan Band of Abenaki. Darryl served two terms on the NH Commission on Native American Affairs. He served as the chair of the Arts and Crafts committee and as vice chair during his final term.
Darryl is co-director of the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe’s Abenaki Trails Project, which was founded in 2020. As an offshoot of Abenaki Trails Project, he organized and runs the AHA, Abenaki Helping Abenaki food pantry at his home in Contoocook. The Abenaki Trails Project endeavors to educate the public as to the positive influences the Abenaki people have bestowed upon N’dakina past and present, and along the way showcase Abenaki artistry in all its forms.
Sherry Gould, MSHS, holds a major in Community Psychology. She is an enrolled tribal member in the Nulhegan Band Abenaki Nation where she serves as tribal genealogist and a life-long resident of New Hampshire. Sherry lives in Warner where she serves as co-director of the Abenaki Trails Project. She was appointed genealogist by the NH Society of Genealogists to the NH Commission on Native American Affairs in 2010; she served as vice-chair and was elected chair of the Commission for January 2013.
As a Western Abenaki master basket maker, Sherry was the first Native American juried by the League of NH Craftsman and juried a Master Artist by the Vermont Abenaki Artist Association. She passes on the art of making baskets by teaching apprentices and performing demonstrations around the region. Sherry provides consultation services in Abenaki culture and lectures on various aspects of the culture at educational and historical facilities around the state.
The Colonial Theatre’s Wild Thing film series is created in partnership with Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust.
