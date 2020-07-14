The Colonial Theatre Presents Jarmusch Mini-Fest Films July 16-18

BETHLEHEM, NH — The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem will present 3 films directed by Jim Jarmusch, beginning Thursday, July 16 with Mystery Train.
Comedy-drama, Night On Earth, follows on Friday, July 17. Dead Man, western-drama film, finishes this min-tribute Saturday, July 18.
Movie showtimes at The Colonial will be Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and a Family Feature Matinee at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Purchase tickets online at BethlehemColonial.org.
The Sunday Family Feature this week will be Chicken Farm, a stop motion animated comedy.
The Colonial has established new cleaning and safety protocols; 25 percent capacity seating to insure social distancing, an abbreviated film selection, and a streamlined concessions area.
The Colonial requires daily health screenings for staff and volunteers, and everyone must wear masks or face shields. Masks will be provided to those without.
