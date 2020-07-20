The Colonial Theatre To Present ‘In Her Image: Portraits of Women by Women Series’

BETHLEHEM, NH — The Colonial Theatre will present 3 award winning feature films directed by women as part of their “In Her Image: Portraits of Women by Women” series.
On Thursday, July 23, Agnes Varda’s Cloe From 5–7 eloquently captures Paris in the sixties.
On Friday, July 24, the Colonial presents the swooning and sensual first narrative feature, Desert Hearts.
Saturday’s screening, July 25, is Sita Sings the Blues, an ancient Hindu epic.
Movie showtimes at The Colonial will be Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and a Family Feature Matinee at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The Sunday Family Feature this week will be Wizard of Oz.
Staff and volunteers are required daily health screenings. Everyone must wear masks or face shields as they enter and move around the theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.