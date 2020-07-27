The Colonial To Showcase Three Classic Hitchcock Thrillers Beginning July 30

BETHLEHEM, NH — The Colonial Theatre will showcase a trilogy of classic Hitchcock suspense masterpieces on consecutive evenings beginning Thursday, July 30 with The Birds. Proving once again that build-up is the key to suspense, Alfred Hitchcock successfully turned birds into some of the most terrifying villains in horror history.
On Friday, Psycho, is infamous for its shower scene, but immortal for its contribution to the horror genre.
On Saturday, one of Alfred Hitchcock’s very best efforts, Rear Window, a crackling suspense film that also ranks as one of the movies’ most trenchant dissections of voyeurism.
Movie showtimes at The Colonial are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and a Family Feature Matinee at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Theatre capacity is limited to 60 seats and everyone is encouraged to purchase their tickets online at BethlehemColonial.org.
