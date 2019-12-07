Plan an outing for Saturday, Dec. 14, as “The Estes Boys” perform at the next Guildhall Cabin Fever Concert.
Brothers Allen and Dave Estes come from a long line of musicians and each are gifted instrumentalists, singers and songwriters. Allen has a brand new CD and will share some of his tunes from that project, as well as some nostalgia from the Estes family and their many experiences as a professional Bluegrass band.
The performance will take place in the town hall located at 13 Courthouse Drive , on the common in Guildhall. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with an open mic, and following the intermission, with festive treats, the show will continue with Allen and Dave on stage.
Admission is by donation at the door and all proceeds are given to a local charity at the end of the concert series.
