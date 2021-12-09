The Fretless Plays ArtPort Dec. 17

ST. JOHNSBURY — Juno-award winners, The Fretless, play the Catamount ArtPort on Memorial Drive on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Four ferocious players, masterful composition, and a genre-bending sound have established this Canadian quartet as major innovators in the emerging movement to mainstream traditional folk music.
The Fretless has been creating a singular and signature sound that expands the idea of what a string music quartet can be, “transforming fiddle tunes and folk melodies into intricate, beautiful, high-energy arrangements that have quickly gained a dedicated following and accolades from around the world,” says Catamount Arts’ Erin Narey. “Within what appears to be a simple and classical construct — two fiddles, a viola and a cello — The Fretless has created a sound that is distinctly rich, multi-layered and uniquely percussive. This tonal quality is pushing traditional music to new heights, producing a completely fresh approach to Folk music and winning over fans unfamiliar with ‘progressive’ traditional music.”
Since their debut album in 2012, The Fretless has won multiple Canadian music awards including Instrumental Group of the Year, Ensemble of the Year, and Best Instrumental Album, as well as several Juno nominations and one win. They’ve played venues ranging from rowdy dance halls to iconic stages and in the company of legends, including Natalie MacMaster.
Their new album, “Open House,” breaks new ground for the band by featuring vocals from a list of powerhouse guest singers, “firmly solidifying The Fretless as a truly transcendent, constantly evolving standout that defies classification,” Narey says.
“The Fretless consider outreach and music education a vital part of their ethos, and they support numerous fiddle camps, masterclasses and workshops around the world as instructors and mentors. Organizations such as the Calgary Youth Orchestra and the Luxembourg Youth Orchestra have created and performed full orchestral arrangements of Fretless tunes,” she noted.
The Fretless includes Trent Freeman, Karnnel Sawitsky and Ben Plotnick on fiddle and viola, and Eric Wright on cello. For tickets to the Dec. 17 show, call 748-2600 or visit catamountarts.org. Compliance with Catamount’s COVID-19 safety protocol is mandatory. Masks, valid ID, and proof of vaccination or a recent negative PCR test (within 72 hours of curtain) are required of all attendees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.