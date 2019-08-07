The Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio to perform at York Street Meeting House on August 16

From New Orleans jazz & blues to rousing Americana and poignant folk, the Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio will perform at the York Street Meeting House, 153 York Street, in Lyndon on Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.
Hailing from New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Valley, the Trio are three musicians from very different backgrounds, bringing their skills, quiet charm, and down-to-earth honesty to bear on songs that bring to life the sounds of the streets of New Orleans and the valleys of Appalachia and everywhere in between.
They burst upon the national folk scene with the release of their debut EP, Still She Will Fly, whose title track was the #2 single on the Folk radio charts for the year in 2015. The trio’s live performances feature Heather’s multi-genre songwriting, their instrumental virtuosity, and their stirring three¬-part vocal harmonies. With their “traveling music store” of instruments, this trio delivers heartfelt music with brilliant musicianship, stellar three-part vocals harmonies, and earthy charm. Their latest CD, 2017’s Singin’, debuted at #1 on the Folk radio charts and was the #11 album for the year. A new full-length recording, Lines and Spaces, is currently in the works and planned for a late-2019 release.
Heather Pierson (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, tenor banjo, piano) is an award-winning singer/songwriter, pianist, and performer. From New Orleans traditional jazz to blues to rousing Americana and poignant folk, Heather’s songs and musicianship embody joy, honesty, and a desire to share from the heart. Davy Sturtevant (cornet, dobro, fiddle, mandolin, harmony vocals) is a sideman extraordinaire and an accomplished singer/songwriter of his own, wielding both an arsenal of stringed and brass instruments and a gorgeous tenor voice. With wit and flair, Davy performs in a way that moves listeners to tap their toes, nod their heads, and raise knowing eyebrows. Shawn Nadeau (bass, harmony vocals) is a self-taught phenom who brings an unassuming rock-solid foundation and a keen awareness to every moment of every song, informed by over two decades of wildly varying musical performances, from punk rock to reggae to jazz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.