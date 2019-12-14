The Heather Pierson Jazz Trio to perform Charlie Brown Christmas show at York Street Meeting House

The Heather Pierson Jazz Trio brings their popular Charlie Brown Christmas show to the York Street Meeting House, 153 York Street, Lyndon, at 7:00 pm on Saturday, December 21. They will perform a rich variety of Heather’s originals, jazz and blues standards, unique reworkings of familiar American music and their interpretations of the work of the late great jazz pianist and composer Vince Guaraldi.
A Charlie Brown Christmas was originally telecast in December 1965 and was an instant hit with audiences who connected with Peanuts creator Charles M. Schultz’s cast of characters – especially with his rounded-headed hero, Charlie Brown, his woefully scrawny Christmas tree, and his typewriter-wielding dog Snoopy. Nearly given the ax by CBS studios at the time of its release, this beloved holiday classic resonates with both children and adults of every generation. Fifty years on, it still holds up as one of the most endearing Christmas tales ever told, and the story of commercialism run rampant echoes clearly to this day.
The musical score for A Charlie Brown Christmas, composed by the late Vince Guaraldi, is just as poignant and touching as the story and includes the hugely popular hit “Linus and Lucy.” His gentle jazz riffs established musical trademarks that, to this day, still prompt smiles of recognition.
Heather Pierson (lead vocals, piano, tenor banjo) is an award-winning singer/songwriter, pianist, and performer. From New Orleans traditional jazz to blues to rousing Americana and poignant folk, Heather’s songs and musicianship embody joy, honesty, and a desire to share from the heart.
Shawn Nadeau (bass, harmony vocals) is a self-taught phenom who brings an unassuming rock-solid foundation and a keen awareness to every moment of every song, informed by over two decades of wildly varying musical performances, from punk rock to reggae to jazz.
Craig Bryan (drums) is one of the most in-demand drummers in the Northeast. He has been a professional drummer and teacher since age 18 with studies at Berklee College of Music. Craig’s skills bring a worldly flavor and sensibility, dynamic energy, and impeccable timing, all of which makes him an invaluable member of the Trio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.