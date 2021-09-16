The Last King Plays ArtPort Sept. 18

ST. JOHNSBURY — Live indoor music returns to Catamount ArtPort with The Last King and Crypitus, Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.
Cited by Catamount Arts as one of New England’s most popular metalcore bands, The Last King is the first of two scheduled heavy metal concerts at Catamount’s new indoor music venue. The Last King’s Catamount ArtPort appearance will celebrate the release of their new album “The New Age.” They will play “The New Age,” their third album, in its entirety.
Known among their devoted fan base as TLK, The Last King is one of New England’s most unique touring acts, dedicated to bringing metalheads together and celebrating the underground community. Influenced by many different genres including all styles of heavy metal, TLK’s powerful lyrics, technical instrumentation, and solid musicality characterize their innovative brand of melodic deathcore.
The new album dives deep into modern-day concerns like corruption, greed, and survival from the perspective of characters witnessing society’s long-awaited downfall. The album’s original release tour, scheduled for last year, was canceled due to COVID. The ArtPort show in St. Johnsbury will be livestreamed and include an extended performance and appearance by special guests Crypitus.
Next month, Catamount will host Vermont’s own Saving Vice at ArtPort on Friday, October 29th, at 7pm. For more information on The Last King at Catamount ArtPort this Saturday, September 18th, at 7pm, or to learn about ArtPort’s upcoming events and COVID safety policy, visit www.catamountarts.org. ArtPort attendees are expected to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks are required of all patrons.
