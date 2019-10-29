The Loading Dock in Littleton, N.H. announced that Treya Lam and Olive Tiger will be performing two sets of original solo material on Saturday starting at 8 p.m.
The Loading Dock is located at 35 Mill St. in Littleton, just behind Topic of the Town, the entrance is next to an actual loading dock.
Treya Lam is a classically trained multi-instrumentalist and songwriter whose cinematic songs and ethereal vocals are built on Nina Simone-inspired piano, meditative guitar and lush chamber arrangements. Lam’s debut album, Good News, was released via Kaki King’s label, Short Stuff Records. Produced by Kaki (who plays multiple instruments throughout the album), the album was recorded with array of talented female musicians, most notably Catherine Popper (Jack White, Norah Jones) on upright bass, and mixer Erin Tonkon (David Bowie, Esperanza Spalding).
Lam is one of five artists selected for the 2019 Joe’s Pub Working Group residency and an active member of the Resistance Revival Chorus. She frequently performs with the Big Quiet and is developing a musical as an Associate Artist with the eco-theatre group Superhero Clubhouse. Lam seeks out extraordinary venues and has performed original music at the Prospect Park Bandshell, American Museum of Natural History, New York Botanical Gardens, Garfield Park Conservatory, MoCA Museum and the New York Public Library. Lam has shared stages with Yo-Yo Ma and the late jazz pianist Billy Taylor as well as her frequent collaborations with Kaki King.
Olive Tiger is an evolution of sound and texture: a nontraditional trio hailing from New England that lushly combines electronics with organic elements of chamber-pop, defying the boundaries of genre in favor of obsessive exploration. Grounded in the stunning songwriting and soaring voice of its bandleader, Olive Tiger arcs continuously toward more meticulous, more rich and more seductive arrangements.
Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Olive Tiger orbits the vision of singer-songwriter and musician Olive (cello, guitar, vocals, looper). In 2016, she asserted its powers and range with a debut full-length record, Until My Body Breaks (Telegraph Recording Company). Pulling thoughtfully from artists like tUnE-yArDs, St. Vincent and Andrew Bird, Olive Tiger created with refined curiosity a collection of detail-rich songs that evokes a broad spectrum of images and emotions—all awash in rich arrangements, elevated by Olive’s pristine and haunting vocals.
