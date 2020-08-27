‘The Logger’ Rusty DeWees To Perform Live Locally

Vermont-based entertainer Rusty DeWees is producing himself as THE LOGGER locally this fall.
First show is Sept. 19 at Craftsbury Common, then to Danville for two shows, Sept. 20 and 27.
“I’ll play the GAZEBO shows at 3, rain or shine, bring your own chair and yes folks, these shows are rated NZ - Not Zoom. We’ll do it while staying healthy,” DeWees said.
Rusty will tell stories old and new “folks always ask for one of the good old ones,” play guitar and sing, and get you going with his rhythmic delivery. “I love working back and forth with willing and or unsuspecting audience member. Lots of folks in the audience are some funny themselves.”
Self-producing has been a boon for DeWees through the years, he says “I don’t wait to be hired, I self produce. Through this “shutdown” when the time was right, and it is now with guidelines, I was hoping to acquire town greens to see if folks would come out.Vermonters are a hearty lot. I’m pretty sure they’re going to come out … and oh, flatlanders are welcome if they like to laugh and tap their feet Vermont style, for not much dough-re-mi.”
Town Hall theatres are off limits to rent now, that’s why Rusty DeWees decided he’d better get going out-of-doors before he loses his touch.
“I ain’t lost it. Come see at a Gazebo this fall and check the weather cause even with globe warmin’ it can get nippsterly come September.”
The Boston Globe says DeWees’ show is “entertaining, inventive, exceptional … “
The first show is on Craftsbury Common, Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. The Sept. 20 and 27 shows will both be in on the Danville Green, also at 3 p.m.
