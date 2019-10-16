The Logger’s All New Show In Haverhill Oct. 19

Comedian Rusty DeWees is known for his “The Logger” persona— full-on comedian, burgeoning musician —Rusty’s comedy shows are best described as Blue Collar Comedy meets Prairie Home Companion. He is bringing the laughs to Court Street Arts in Haverhill on Saturday, October 19 at 7:30PM.
The “Tiny Town Hall Tour” is an all-new set of original comedy, including a poignant piece farmers will especially understand and a classic Logger “bit” or two, song and story. Of course the crowd won’t be spared, so don’t come late … or sneeze if you don’t want to be in the show.
This uniquely modern, yet old-time traditional evening of entertainment, is for all ages, longtime fans, and first timers. Rusty adds “show up on a tractor, get in free. One person per tractor.”
Joining Rusty is Vermont-born Patrick Ross, a fifth generation fiddle player, who has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and shared stages with Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Paul McCartney.
