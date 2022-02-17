‘The Magic of Light’ Opens At Satellite Gallery In Lyndonville

LYNDONVILLE — Satellite Gallery, 77 Depot St., is aglow this month with the work of 22 artists whose photography, sculpture, collages and lanterns make use of light in a myriad of magical ways.
The community group show partners with Revamp the Ville’s 2022 Light Festival in Lyndonville’s Bandstand Park today (Feb. 18 from 5-7 p.m.), when lanterns created in the gallery’s recent workshops from willow, parchment and reeds, by students from The Riverside School and Northern Vermont University, will light up the night. Hot chocolate will be served and music will be provided by Cuban/Haitian drum teacher and performer, Linda Warnaar and friends. Support for the event comes from Burklyn Arts Council, Community National Bank and Passumpsic Bank.
Among the gallery artists is Curran Broderick, a Vermont-based photographer and educator whose work has been shown nationally in several different spaces, including The RISD Museum, ClampArt, Tilt Gallery and Gallery Kayafas. Other original pieces on display include paper pulp lamps by mixed-media artist, Lian Brehm; shadow papercuts by gallery director, Martha Elmes; felt lanterns by Amanda Weisenfeld; and paintings by Elly Barksdale.
The show runs until March 3. To ensure everyone’s safety, visitors, whether vaccinated or not, must wear masks. The gallery will make them available for those who forget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.