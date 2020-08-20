The Mosaic Band and “Harry and the Hendersons” at NVU Drive-In

Catamount Arts and NVU will feature live music and a family-friendly movie this weekend as part of their Drive-In to Stay Safe summer programming series. Saturday at 7 p.m., NVU-Johnson will host The Mosaic Band, Bob Wagner’s funk and soul project out of Burlington. NVU-Lyndon will present the classic family film, “Harry and the Hendersons,” on Sunday, at sundown, shortly after 7:30.
Guitarist Bob Wagner and bassist Josh Weinstein, both veterans of Kat Wright’s band, weave a soulful tapestry of funk, rock, and grooving jams, honed over years of touring and a winter residency at Nectar’s in Burlington. Guitarist Rob Compa, drummer Sean Preece and keyboardist Leon Campos round out the band’s funkadelic sound, but Mosaic’s not just in it for good times: they’re a band with a mission. The Mosaic Band strives to serve Vermont communities, often donating to local causes and fundraising efforts.
Oscar-winning 1987 feature film, “Harry and the Hendersons,” stars John Lithgow as the patriarch of a family struggling to keep a big, hairy secret: they’re keeping Sasquatch as a family pet. After running the creature over while vacationing in the Pacific Northwest and then mistaking it for a bear they can transform into a carpet, the family falls hard for their new furry friend and unite in a mission to adopt him.
The Drive-In to Stay Safe summer movie and concert series will take place at NVU-Johnson every Saturday night and at NVU-Lyndon every Sunday night through August. Each campus will alternate between live music and film.
Tickets are required for Drive-In to Stay Safe events at both NVU campuses. There will be no box office at the events; tickets must be purchased online ahead of time. For more information, including the complete series schedule and ticket purchase instructions, visit www.catamountarts.org.
