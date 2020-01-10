The Old Stone House Museum Plans MLK Day Celebration

The Old Stone House Museum cherishes its rich history of African American leadership in Alexander Lucius Twilight. This January, the organization celebrates the life and work of another preeminent African American, Martin Luther King, Jr.
Alexander Twilight and Martin Luther King shared some remarkable qualities. Both men were preachers and educators and, though they lived in different times, their similar intellect, vision and drive implicitly link their stories. Twilight and King shared a fervor for education, the great equalizing force in American demographics.
For 25 years, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day has been a day designated for people to serve their communities across the country. Now, in honor of King’s influential life, the Old Stone House is facilitating a service and education effort across Orleans County. The day (January 20th) includes children’s readings and activities at three participating Orleans County libraries: The Albany Public Library, 3 p.m.; the Barton Public Library, 10:30 a.m.; and the Irasburg Leach Public Library, 1 p.m.
The Museum has also identified numerous service opportunities across the county on January 20th, such as the Westfield Blood Drive; volunteering at the Glover Senior Meal site in the basement of the Glover Town Hall starting at noon; helping neighbors with difficult chores; running errands for the elderly; knitting or sewing hats and socks for local childbirth facilities; and much more.
Everyone who participates in the day either by volunteering or attending a reading is encouraged to send in pictures of your day and a brief description to director@oldstonehousemuseum.com. The most compelling story of the MLK day of service will receive a free 2020 Museum Family membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.