“Good Grief!” The Upstage Players invites the whole family to see inept, but ever-hopeful, Charlie Brown as he searches for what it means to be a good person, finding unexpected answers from his friends Lucy, Linus, Schroeder, Sally and Snoopy in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, presented at the Littleton Opera House on February 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, & 16.
This adaptation of the characters created by Charles M. Shulz takes us through an “average day in the life of an average blockhead” in a funny, witty musical that is sure to entertain all ages. Join Charlie Brown and all your favorite characters from this childhood favorite as they experience love at first sight, chaotic baseball games, 5 cent psychiatry and Valentine’s Day Laments. With the characters of Schulz, and book, music, and lyrics by Clark Gesner, This updated version of “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” has additional dialogue by Michael Mayer and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.
You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is directed by Upstage Managing Artistic Director Andrew Lidestri, with choreography by Andrew Lidestri and Madalyn Sheehy. The mixed age cast features Connor MacDonald as Charlie Brown, Madalyn Sheehy as Lucy, Alvah Johnson as Linus, Annabelle Mullins as Snoopy, Owen Fogg as Schroeder, and Upstage newcomer Solveig Hammon as Sally Brown.
Performances on February 7,8,14, & 15 will be at 7:30 pm. There are two afternoon matinee performances on February 9 & 16 at 2pm. A special morning show where our cast will stay in character to meet and greet kids after the show, will be presented February 15th at 10 am.
Upstage Players is a not for profit community theater company, serving the North Country with quality theatrical experiences for over 40 years.
