The Revenants - Bluegrass In Craftsbury on Sat. Oct. 19

The Revenants, a bluegrass group, will perform at the Music Box in Craftsbury on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Bluegrass Gospel Project alums Taylor Armerding, Andy Greene, and Kirk Lord have come together to present original, time-honored, and contemporary Americana music to venues throughout New England.
“Showcasing compelling, intricately braided vocals, richly textured instrumental work, and solid, innovative rhythm, the three band members bring decades of performing experience to the stage,” noted information provided by the Music Box. “Through their many years of musical collaboration, they speak soulfully with one voice.”
Amerding is a founding member of the Boston-based progressive bluegrass band NorthernLights. Greene is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and a versatile acoustic musician. He was a member of The Bluegrass Gospel Project from 2001 until 2005, and in 2009 he formed The Modern Grass Quintet. Lord is a bassist and a member of the New England bluegrass community. In 2008, he became the bassist for The Bluegrass Gospel Project and a year later he helped form The Modern Grass Quintet. Find out more about the group at https://revenantsband.com.
The Music Box is located at 147 Creek Road in Craftsbury.
