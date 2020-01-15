The Robinsons To Perform At Catamount’s Bluegrass Event

The popular and prolific folk duo Dana and Susan Robinson will return to St. Johnsbury on Saturday, Jan. 18, when they’ll join Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing for 2020’s first monthly Catamount Bluegrass Jam. The Robinsons are two guitar-playing, banjo-wailing, fiddle-sawing, harmony-singing purveyors of America’s rich musical heritage. Known for their evocative blend of contemporary songwriting and traditional Appalachian music, their live performances are a riveting journey through history.
Catamount Bluegrass Night, the Northeast Kingdom’s well-established contribution to roots music tradition, is hosted by Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing, who will kick off the show with a 7 p.m. set in the Masons Hall, located on the third floor of the Catamount Arts Center at 115 Eastern Avenue. Catamount Crossing will play 45 minutes or so of their best-loved hits before turning the stage over to Dana and Susan, scheduled to play an 8 p.m. set.
After a private house concert in 2018 to celebrate the release of their 5th album, “Angel’s Share,” the Robinsons were special guests of Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing at a 2019 Catamount Bluegrass Night. Their return to St. Johnsbury for the first Bluegrass Night of the year is eagerly anticipated by fans and musicians alike, including Bob Amos himself.
“Their most recent CD just won a Tammie,” says Amos, referring to Dana and Susan’s latest album, “The Town That Music Saved,” winner of the Times Argus “Tammie” Award for best Vermont CD of the year. “We’re really excited to have them back.”
After each band plays a set Saturday night, both bands will take the stage together and invite musicians of all ages and ability to join in for a good old-fashioned bluegrass jam, perhaps the most beloved and authentic of all roots music traditions.
Admission to Catamount Bluegrass Night on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Catamount Arts is free, but donations are welcome, and refreshments are available for sale. Catamount Bluegrass Night is sponsored by Kim and Nancy Fried and by PAMFest. For more information on this and other Catamount Arts events, go online to www.catamountarts.org or call 748-2600.
