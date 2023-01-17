The Rough & Tumble Play Jan. 28 Lyndon Show

LYDNON — The Upright Steeple Society and Catamount Arts recently announced Americana/folk duo The Rough & Tumble’s Jan. 28 show at the York Street Meeting House (YSMH) in Lyndon.
Audiences of all ages will enjoy this duo, which was named one of Listening Room Network’s 2019 Artists of the Year. Comprised of Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler, the Rough & Tumble describe their blend of wry humor, heartrending lyricism, and traditional harmonies as “dumpster folk” and “thriftstore Americana.” “Their down-home performance style and lyrical storytelling make for an unforgettable live-music experience, leaving audiences in stitches one minute and, in the next minute, falling apart at the seams,” YSMH officials say.
“The Hardest Part,” from their 2019 album “Howling Back at the Wounded Dog,” won Best Americana Song at the 2019 Independent Music Awards. Their 2201 album “We’re Only Family if You Say So,” was dubbed “the breakthrough they so richly deserve,” by Great Dark Wonder. Their new EP, “Love is Gross (but looks good on you),” will be released in time for Valentine’s Day.
Formerly the First Congregational Church of Lyndon, YSMH is a newly-renovated nonsectarian edifice repurposed by the Upright Steeple Society, a Vermont nonprofit. A vibrant, picturesque building, it is now used as a live music venue, a public meeting facility, and a source of pride for the greater community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.