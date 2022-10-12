The Tin Women’ Playing On The Border

DERBY — A veteran cast of actors anchors a heartfelt but humorous drama as Borderline Players present The Tin Woman by Sean Grennan, on stage at the Haskell Opera House on October 21, 22, 23 and 28, 29, 30.
Reeling in the wake of an unexpected heart transplant, Joy finds herself drawn to contact the donor’s family. A tempestuous meeting ensues resulting in a roller coaster of tears, laughter, and healing. An intimate and poignant play, The Tin Woman explores the power of human connection.
The Tin Woman premiered in 2014 at Peninsula Players Theatre in Wisconsin and has been described as “a mature, deftly crafted and accomplished work” (Florida Onstage) and “full of laughter and light, even at the darkest moments” (Green Bay Press Gazette). Learn more at http://thetinwoman.com
Borderline Players’ production is directed by Benj Tabah, last seen on the Haskell stage in All Together Now and making his Borderline directorial debut with this show. “It’s a thoroughly engaging script with a ton of heart and lots of laughs,” says Tabah. “I’m so lucky to have assembled such a talented cast to bring it to life.”
The cast includes several familiar faces on the Haskell stage, including John Young (last seen in All Together Now), Kim Gannon (Rumors), Mary Hoadley (Let’s Murder Marsha), Sarah Comtois (Mamma Mia!), J.D. Wildes (Let’s Murder Marsha) and, making his Haskell debut, Sterling Mawhinney. Stage manager is Sandra Garrett with Sara Sargeant and Phil Marquette as technical directors.
Showtimes are Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22 at 7 p.m., with a matinee Sunday, October 23 at 3 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29 at 7 p.m., and a second matinee Sunday, Oct 30 at 3 p.m.
