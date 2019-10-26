‘The Uninvited’ Materializes As The Tillotson Center’s Big Screen Classic For Halloween

Perhaps one of Hollywood’s spookiest ghost stories, “The Uninvited” will materialize as the Tillotson Center’s Halloween offering in its Big Screen Classics series. The atmospheric thriller, one of the first to portray a haunting as a supernatural event, will be shown on Sunday, October 27, at 2 p.m. at the center, 14 Carriage Lane in Colebrook, N.H.
The 1944 story involves Roderick and Pamela Fitzgerald (Ray Milland and Ruth Hussey), a pair of siblings from London, who purchase a surprisingly affordable, yet lonely cliff-top house in Cornwall. They soon discover that the house actually carries a ghostly price—and soon they’re caught up in a bizarre romantic triangle from beyond the grave.
Rich in atmosphere, “The Uninvited” was directed by Lewis Allen and was considered groundbreaking for the seriousness with which it treated the haunted-house genre. It remains an elegant and eerie experience, featuring a classic score by Victor Young. A tragic family past, a mysteriously locked room, cold chills, bumps in the night—this gothic Hollywood classic is a fitting Halloween offering for Big Screen Classics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.