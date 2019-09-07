“Theater Improvisation,” a free eight-week creative arts class for older adults is now open for registration at the Littleton Area Senior Center. The course is part of Grafton County Senior Citizens Council’s (GCSCC’s) Experience/Arts program.
Instructor Jamie Feinberg of Not Your Mom’s Musical Theater has directed, choreographed and taught musical theater in improv across New Hampshire and the United States, and she loves sharing her passion for theater with people of all ages.
“Theater Improvisation” or “improv” is live performance where the story, characters and dialogue are made up on the spot, sometimes with audience suggestions or other inspiration. Improv is fun, and no experience is required to learn the basics and join in the creativity.
The course, open to participants 55 and older, will take place Wednesdays, 12:30 to2:30 p.m. through Oct. 23 at the Littleton Area Senior Center.
Class size is limited. To register, contact Anne-Marie Donlon, Activities Coordinator at the Center, adonlon@gescc.org, visit the center at 77 Riverglen Lane, or call 603-444-6050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.