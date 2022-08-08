LITTLETON, NH — Theatre UP, formerly Upstage Players, is holding auditions for its fall production of Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver! at the Littleton Opera House on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6-9:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 21 from 1-4 p.m., with callbacks to follow on the 21st.
The musical features songs like “Consider Yourself,” “Food Glorious Food,” and “As Long as He Needs Me.”
“This show takes a huge ensemble of all ages including a large group of children,” says Managing Artistic Director Andrew Lidestri. “We need people to play orphans, thieves, magistrates, bar maids, murderers, aristocrats, and a whole London town of people. This show is a great opportunity for people to get involved at all experience levels!”
UP is a welcoming and nondiscriminatory organization. “We are looking for an incredibly diverse and inclusive cast. We encourage community members to attend regardless of age, race, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, and/or experience,” Lidestri stated.
Interested actors are asked to prepare a short song they know well, preferably from musical theatre repertoire. Please bring sheet music. Singing with accompaniment preferred. An accompanist will be provided. Actors may be asked to read from the script.
